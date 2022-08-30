By Regina Cho
  /  08.30.2022

Just last week, megastar Drake co-signed BlueBucksClan by calling them “two goats” on his Instagram story. The duo swiftly took advantage of the major look and released their latest single “I Guess” over the weekend and followed up with the official music video last night (Aug. 29). “I Guess” will be featured on their forthcoming mixtape Clan Way 3, which is set to arrive on Oct. 7. The newly released visual sees the West Coast duo out and about in New York City as DJ handles the opening bars:

A lot of h**s at my show, I got the stage jumping, demons with me blowing smoke, ain’t no sage burning/ Ain’t no bottle here, told her that her day coming, I got b**ches star struck, hoping that I say something/ Double R, I just pulled up in a hardtop, if I press this button I can make the stars drop/ Twenty bottles in the club, we ain’t never bar hop, twenty b**ches with us, we at Vegas at the Hard Rock

In this black Prada shirt this motherf**ker hard huh? Sitting in the newest Maybach, this motherf**ker large huh?/ Back with me, I can lean on them, sitting laughing at these n***as like Steelo Brim, I could always count on Tay, he got some drink on him

Earlier this year, BlueBucksClan made a return with their See The Difference project. The concise EP consisted of four smooth songs and remained featureless to ensure the duo’s chemistry was front and center. Prior to that was Clan Virus 2, which served as the duo’s seventh project in two years after a busy 2020.

Be sure to press play on BlueBucksClan’s brand new music video for “I Guess” down below.

