Back in October 2022, BlueBucksClan dropped off Clan Way 3, the third installment of their fan-favorite series that was started back in 2019. The 18-track release boasted assists from Jeremih and Cash Kidd. Today (Feb. 22), the duo — made up of Jeeezy and DJ — returned with the latest offering from the project, the official music video for “Flyest of my Generation.” The Ronnie Lewis-directed clip follows the two throughout a glamorous day out in Los Angeles as they trade bars over a Trauma Tone and Kill-produced beat:

“Told my b**ch if I told you the truth, you wouldn’t believe it (You wouldn’t believe it), tell myself I’m sitting in this booth and I ain’t leaving/ Have you seen 200 laying on the table casually? 30 floors up in the sky, I’m yelling off my balcony/ We just pulled up 10 deep in Double RRs at La Petite (At La Petite), take care of my family, kids call me Jeeezy, Uncle P (Jeeezy, Uncle P)”

Prior to the aforementioned Clan Way 3 project, BlueBucksClan shared their See The Difference EP. The concise offering consisted of four smooth songs and contained no features. The California natives had a busy two-year span leading up to that, dropping off seven total projects within that time, including offerings like Clan Way, No Rules 2, Clan Virus 2, and more.

In a recent interview, DJ explained what he wants their audience to take from Clan Way 3. “I just want them to listen to it and really hear what we’re saying. We’re gonna keep coming like that. I know a lot of people probably thought, thinking, hoping that we fell off. It’s nowhere near that,” he said.

Be sure to press play on BlueBucksClan’s brand new “Flyest of my Generation” music video down below.