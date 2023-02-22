Photo: Screenshot of BlueBucksClan’s “Flyest of my Generation” video
By Regina Cho
  /  02.22.2023

Back in October 2022, BlueBucksClan dropped off Clan Way 3, the third installment of their fan-favorite series that was started back in 2019. The 18-track release boasted assists from Jeremih and Cash Kidd. Today (Feb. 22), the duo — made up of Jeeezy and DJ — returned with the latest offering from the project, the official music video for “Flyest of my Generation.” The Ronnie Lewis-directed clip follows the two throughout a glamorous day out in Los Angeles as they trade bars over a Trauma Tone and Kill-produced beat:

“Told my b**ch if I told you the truth, you wouldn’t believe it (You wouldn’t believe it), tell myself I’m sitting in this booth and I ain’t leaving/ Have you seen 200 laying on the table casually? 30 floors up in the sky, I’m yelling off my balcony/ We just pulled up 10 deep in Double RRs at La Petite (At La Petite), take care of my family, kids call me Jeeezy, Uncle P (Jeeezy, Uncle P)”

Prior to the aforementioned Clan Way 3 project, BlueBucksClan shared their See The Difference EP. The concise offering consisted of four smooth songs and contained no features. The California natives had a busy two-year span leading up to that, dropping off seven total projects within that time, including offerings like Clan Way, No Rules 2, Clan Virus 2, and more.

In a recent interview, DJ explained what he wants their audience to take from Clan Way 3. “I just want them to listen to it and really hear what we’re saying. We’re gonna keep coming like that. I know a lot of people probably thought, thinking, hoping that we fell off. It’s nowhere near that,” he said.

Be sure to press play on BlueBucksClan’s brand new “Flyest of my Generation” music video down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Nipsey Hussle's killer sentenced to 60 years to life in prison

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.22.2023

Nick Minaj's "Queen Radio" return announced on Instagram

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.22.2023

Jay Critch enjoys NYFW in new "Handle" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.22.2023

Key Glock drops off new "Dirt" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.22.2023

Tour Tales | DJ Von details Latto's tireless work ethic and Freaknik with Lizzo

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.22.2023

Nicki Minaj returns to Trinidad to celebrate Carnival

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.21.2023

Lil Nas X reveals plans for upcoming album

By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023

Lil Durk and GloRilla join Don Toliver for new "Leave The Club" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

Chris Brown releases new "Psychic" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

T-Pain says he saved a man's life after recording "Bartender" in resurfaced video

By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023

2 Chainz and Ne-Yo officially join "BMF" season 2 cast

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

Da Brat announces she is pregnant with her first child

By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023

Queen Latifah to host 54th annual NAACP Image Awards

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

Logic details moment when Nas tried to sign him

By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023

Black Thought collaborates with BET, Benny Boom in love letter to hip hop

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.21.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
BlueBucksClan
Music Videos
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Nipsey Hussle's killer sentenced to 60 years to life in prison

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.22.2023

Nick Minaj's "Queen Radio" return announced on Instagram

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.22.2023

Jay Critch enjoys NYFW in new "Handle" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.22.2023

Key Glock drops off new "Dirt" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.22.2023

Tour Tales | DJ Von details Latto's tireless work ethic and Freaknik with Lizzo

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.22.2023

Nicki Minaj returns to Trinidad to celebrate Carnival

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.21.2023

Lil Nas X reveals plans for upcoming album

By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023

Lil Durk and GloRilla join Don Toliver for new "Leave The Club" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

Chris Brown releases new "Psychic" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

T-Pain says he saved a man's life after recording "Bartender" in resurfaced video

By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023

2 Chainz and Ne-Yo officially join "BMF" season 2 cast

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

Da Brat announces she is pregnant with her first child

By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023

Queen Latifah to host 54th annual NAACP Image Awards

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

Logic details moment when Nas tried to sign him

By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023

Black Thought collaborates with BET, Benny Boom in love letter to hip hop

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.21.2023
View More

Trending
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
News

Tyler Perry denies "House of Payne" actress Cassi Davis passed away

“Cassi, you sure you not dead?” Perry asked after hearing the horrible news.
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.20.2023
News

Rihanna fans clap back after internet trolls claim ASAP Rocky was emasculated in 'British Vogue' shoot

There’s “nothing MORE masculine to me than a man who [knows] how to let his ...
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.20.2023
View More