Back in October 2022, BlueBucksClan dropped off Clan Way 3, the third installment of their fan-favorite series that was started back in 2019. The 18-track project boasted assists from Jeremih and Cash Kidd and housed singles like “FYM,” “I Guess,” and “Just Hit Me.”

Yesterday (Jan. 24), the duo — made up of Jeeezy and DJ — returned with their first drop of the new year. Titled “What You Doin,” the offering arrived paired with a visual shot by frequent collaborator LewisYouNasty. In the clip, DJ sets the tone in his opening scene by spitting game to his love interest:

“What you doin’? Get dressed, I’ll pick you up/ Where you at? I’m pullin’ up/ You can’t move, did your toes and nails all at once/ I get fresh, I get fly, I’m a big eagle, smoking gas, this s**t loud, this s**t 10 speakers/ Big table, it’s just us, it fit 10 people, V-12, I drive this s**t like I’m Vin Diesel/ What you on? Where you at? I’m tryna see you”

Prior to the aforementioned Clan Way 3 project, BlueBucksClan shared their See The Difference EP. The concise offering consisted of four smooth songs and contained no features. The California natives had a busy two-year span leading up to that, dropping off seven total projects within that time, including offerings like Clan Way, No Rules 2, Clan Virus 2, and more.

In a recent interview, Jeeezy spoke about the specific changes they implemented in their music within the last few bodies of work. “We just felt like it was just time to switch it up because we were barely doing hooks. On Clan Virus 2, there were probably only one or two hooks. We were like, we need to take this s**t to the next level,” he said.

Be sure to press play on BlueBucksClan’s brand new “What You Doin” music video down below.