Photo: Screenshot from Fat Trel’s “Art” video
By Jon Powell
  /  04.17.2023

Fat Trel has been on an absolute roll since returning to freedom in late 2022. Last Thursday (April 13), the D.C. talent unveiled his latest single, titled “Art,” which boasts production from The Atomix and sees Trel adopting a triplet flow to explain his rock star lifestyle.

“Hol’ up, put the car in park, cream in my cup and its dark, this ain’t just a verse, it’s art, I can’t give a b**ch my heart, I’m geeked up on medis, I’m ready, Hi-Tech in my cup and it’s heavy, shoot choppers up close, it’s wetty, I’m in a trap finger-f**kin’ a phatty…”

The infectious offering also comes with a matching clip courtesy of Be Different Media. Viewers can see Trel and his crew catching vibes in different locations throughout.

“Art” follows a slew of recent drops from the Asylum Records-signed rapper, including “Shoot S**t” with Tafia, “LLB3 (Long Live Boosa),” “Shining” with YG Teck, “Strike Sum,” and “Finsta” with Big Boogie. In a past interview with REVOLT, Trel revealed that his forthcoming project honors a late loved one who was tragically killed in 2021.

“We definitely got a lot of s**t on the way,” he revealed. “Boosa’s Keeper, the new album, I would say, 68 to 73 percent completed. We definitely ready to drop for the streets.”

Trel‘s most recent solo effort, Big Homie, made landfall in 2020 with 18 songs and a wealth of features from Big Flock, No Savage, I Am Northeast, Goonew, and more. A couple of years later, he would unite with his Money Global Entertainment collective for M.G.E. The Album, complete with appearances from MGE Bam, Z-Wayne, NSC Kai, MGE Gizzle, and 23 Rackz.

Press play on Fat Trel‘s “Art” video below. Hopefully, the long-awaited Boosa’s Keeper will make landfall sooner than later.

Rep for 50 Cent denies Cuban Link engagement rumors

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.17.2023

Shordie Shordie reps the "Thug Life" in latest visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.17.2023

Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby team up for "Dropped The Lo" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.17.2023

Yung Bleu unveils latest visual for "Casamigos Nights"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.17.2023

Kevin Gates drops off "Do It Again" single

By Jon Powell
  /  04.17.2023

Shenseea returns with new visual for "Curious"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.17.2023

Doe Boy taps DeJ Loaf for new "ROLL THE DICE" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.17.2023

Saweetie hits the Coachella stage and gives fellow female rapper Latto her flowers

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.17.2023

Fivio Foreign brings the heat with new "Hot Sauce" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.17.2023

Tyler, The Creator's 'CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST' sets new 'Billboard' chart record

By Jon Powell
  /  04.17.2023

21 Savage flexes his vocal range while adding bass to Usher's "My Boo"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.16.2023

E-40 says racial bias led to his fourth quarter ejection during Sacramento Kings playoff game

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.16.2023

Offset reveals Takeoff tribute in new photos of his painstakingly crafted back tattoo

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.15.2023

Sean "Diddy" Combs blazes Coachella stage with Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, and 21 Savage

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.15.2023

Juvenile confirms he will perform NOLA classics on NPR Music's "Tiny Desk" series

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.15.2023
