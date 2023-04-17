Fat Trel has been on an absolute roll since returning to freedom in late 2022. Last Thursday (April 13), the D.C. talent unveiled his latest single, titled “Art,” which boasts production from The Atomix and sees Trel adopting a triplet flow to explain his rock star lifestyle.

“Hol’ up, put the car in park, cream in my cup and its dark, this ain’t just a verse, it’s art, I can’t give a b**ch my heart, I’m geeked up on medis, I’m ready, Hi-Tech in my cup and it’s heavy, shoot choppers up close, it’s wetty, I’m in a trap finger-f**kin’ a phatty…”

The infectious offering also comes with a matching clip courtesy of Be Different Media. Viewers can see Trel and his crew catching vibes in different locations throughout.

“Art” follows a slew of recent drops from the Asylum Records-signed rapper, including “Shoot S**t” with Tafia, “LLB3 (Long Live Boosa),” “Shining” with YG Teck, “Strike Sum,” and “Finsta” with Big Boogie. In a past interview with REVOLT, Trel revealed that his forthcoming project honors a late loved one who was tragically killed in 2021.

“We definitely got a lot of s**t on the way,” he revealed. “Boosa’s Keeper, the new album, I would say, 68 to 73 percent completed. We definitely ready to drop for the streets.”

Trel‘s most recent solo effort, Big Homie, made landfall in 2020 with 18 songs and a wealth of features from Big Flock, No Savage, I Am Northeast, Goonew, and more. A couple of years later, he would unite with his Money Global Entertainment collective for M.G.E. The Album, complete with appearances from MGE Bam, Z-Wayne, NSC Kai, MGE Gizzle, and 23 Rackz.

Press play on Fat Trel‘s “Art” video below. Hopefully, the long-awaited Boosa’s Keeper will make landfall sooner than later.