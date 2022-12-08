Now finished with his legal obligations, Fat Trel is back to take over your speakers. Yesterday (Dec. 7), the D.C. talent dropped off a new single titled “Strike Sum,” a TayDaProducer-backed effort that’s full of hard-hitting bars about the streets and life after fame:

“My young n**ga geekin’, he tryna go strike sum, put a opp a** in the air, we gon’ light one, step in that b**ch in Amiri and white 1’s, my pockets so heavy…”

“Strike Sum” also boasts a matching visual courtesy of Be Different Media. Viewers can catch Trel riding around the streets in a Rolls-Royce and taking over a gas station with his MGE collective. Keeping with the automotive theme, other high-performance vehicles do donuts and more throughout.

Last year, Trel was released from prison following years of recidivism. Ready to continue his already decorated career, the No Secret star then began his new album campaign with “Last Day In” and a fiery freestyle over Lil Durk and OTF’s “Hellcats & Trackhawks.” He could also be spotted alongside peers like Icewear Vezzo, EST Gee, and longtime collaborator Wale. In the midst of this momentum, he found himself back behind the wall over a 2018 arrest. Undeterred, he would make his return to freedom last month, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

In a past interview with REVOLT, the No Secrets star gave sound advice for others who look to follow in his footsteps:

“I would tell them to stay positive, stay focused. Focus on the music side of things more. I think that’s where I made a mistake at. [I] was tryna be in the streets and in the industry at the same time, and not taking my job or my career [as] serious as I was supposed to… You gotta leave that [street s**t] behind.”

Press play on “Strike Sum” below.