This past Sunday (Jan. 1), Fat Trel returned with his latest offering, “VULTURE ISLAND FREESTYLE.” The high-energy track is a follow-up to recent releases like “Free,” “LLB3 (Long Live Boosa),” and “Strike Sum.” The accompanying visual was directed by Chris 1st and sees Trel taking over the city with his crew. On the song, the D.C. talent delivers his signature flow about life in the streets:

“You gon’ have to miss me, I ain’t with that rah rah s**t/ I been tryna hop out the car and go hit my target, I was really creepin’, I ain’t tryna let them get even/ I put 50 shots on demons, pull up, put you in the ceiling, I ain’t really need a reason”

Fat Trel’s last full-length body of work was 2019’s Finally Free. That project spanned 17 cuts and included appearances from Rick Ross, Ant Glizzy, Kenny Sway, I Am Northeast, and Yowda. Outside of his own drops, he can also be heard on more recent collaborations like “My Body” by Aquaa and “Made Today” by Foams SB.

In a past interview with REVOLT, the “Low Life” artist shared some honest advice for aspiring rappers who want to take their craft seriously:

“I would tell them to stay positive, stay focused. Focus on the music side of things more. I think that’s where I made a mistake at. [I] was tryna be in the streets and in the industry at the same time, and not taking my job or my career [as] serious as I was supposed to… Take the craft more serious, and focus on the music and the [music] business versus the street s**t and where you come from,” he said.

Be sure to press play on Fat Trel’s brand new music video for “Vulture Island Freestyle” below.