Back in June, Nelly held his inaugural Hot In Herre Festival in Toronto, Canada, which saw appearances from Akon, T.I., Fat Joe, Rick Ross, Ja Rule, and more. During a performance by Ne-Yo, a fan took to the stage and — according to him — took his hat off during the performance. As can be seen in the video, the Las Vegas talent did not take the gesture well.

“Kai’s not a Ne-Yo fan. She know good and godd**n well she wasn’t supposed to grab my hat,” the singer stated during his set. “Kai, get your ass back over there!”

Following the brief tirade, he then motioned for the woman to leave the stage by extending his foot, after which she departed in swift fashion. While it isn’t known what took place following his performance, Ne-Yo‘s insistence on remaining with a hat on in public is more than well-documented.

Back in 2022, Ne-Yo liberated his ninth studio LP, Self Explanatory, a 13-song offering with appearances from Zae France, Jeremih, Trippie Redd, and Yung Bleu. The project both charted on the Billboard 200 and Billboard‘s Current Album Sales charts following its debut.

In related news, Ne-Yo will soon be heading on his “Champagne And Roses Tour,” with Robin Thicke and Mario providing support. For those interested, you can check out the full schedule for that below.

Ne-Yo’s “Champagne And Roses Tour” dates:

Sep. 9: Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sep. 10: Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sep. 13: Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Sep. 14: Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sep. 15: Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sep. 17: Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

Sep. 18: Hartford, CT – The XFINITY Theatre

Sep. 20: Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sep. 22: Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

Sep. 23: Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Sep. 24: Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sep. 27: Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sep. 29: Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Oct. 3: San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 4: Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre