Recently, hip hop and R&B festivals — such as Lovers & Friends — that cater to early 2000s throwbacks have been popping up. Well, yesterday (Feb. 28), Nelly announced his all-new Hot in Herre Festival will be making its way to Toronto this summer.

The event is named after his 2002 smash hit, and over two decades later is still proving to be a fan favorite. The St. Lunatic has continued to perform the song on stages across the globe since its release, and now, he’ll get to do it again with the launch of his very own show. “Toronto is one of my favorite cities to perform in, and the fact that I get to come back and bring all the people that came up with me in the industry means everything,” Nelly stated in a press release. “We have a lot of surprises in store for you, Toronto, and the Hot in Herre team can’t wait for this summer,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CORNELL HAYNES JR (@nelly)

Using his personal Instagram account to reveal the great news, the “Air Force Ones” rapper shared the stellar lineup. On June 24 in Downsview Park, Ne-Yo, Akon, T.I., Fat Joe, Rick Ross, Ja Rule and Keri Hilson will perform for the masses. Fellow St. Louis native Chingy is also featured on the bill. Tickets have already gone on sale, and fans can snag general admission passes starting at $170. If VIP is more your style, that’s available too beginning at $275. For those wanting a booth reservation as you dance to the nostalgic hits, that’ll run you around $2250.

Nelly’s supporters flocked to his Instagram comment section to express their excitement for the upcoming show: “If Ashanti [is] there, I am there.” That surprise wouldn’t be so much of a stretch since the two publicly dated for many years, have collaborated together, and she still performs with Ja Rule, who is also on the lineup. Another eager person wrote, “Bought tickets yesterday before you announced this… but at least now I know this legit, and I’m not getting scammed.”

We can’t wait to see who else might show up when he takes us to Nellyville.