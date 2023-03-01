Photo: Jared C. Tilton / Staff via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.01.2023

Recently, hip hop and R&B festivals — such as Lovers & Friends — that cater to early 2000s throwbacks have been popping up. Well, yesterday (Feb. 28), Nelly announced his all-new Hot in Herre Festival will be making its way to Toronto this summer.

The event is named after his 2002 smash hit, and over two decades later is still proving to be a fan favorite. The St. Lunatic has continued to perform the song on stages across the globe since its release, and now, he’ll get to do it again with the launch of his very own show. “Toronto is one of my favorite cities to perform in, and the fact that I get to come back and bring all the people that came up with me in the industry means everything,” Nelly stated in a press release. “We have a lot of surprises in store for you, Toronto, and the Hot in Herre team can’t wait for this summer,” he added.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CORNELL HAYNES JR (@nelly)

Using his personal Instagram account to reveal the great news, the “Air Force Ones” rapper shared the stellar lineup. On June 24 in Downsview Park, Ne-Yo, Akon, T.I., Fat Joe, Rick Ross, Ja Rule and Keri Hilson will perform for the masses. Fellow St. Louis native Chingy is also featured on the bill. Tickets have already gone on sale, and fans can snag general admission passes starting at $170. If VIP is more your style, that’s available too beginning at $275. For those wanting a booth reservation as you dance to the nostalgic hits, that’ll run you around $2250.

Nelly’s supporters flocked to his Instagram comment section to express their excitement for the upcoming show: “If Ashanti [is] there, I am there.” That surprise wouldn’t be so much of a stretch since the two publicly dated for many years, have collaborated together, and she still performs with Ja Rule, who is also on the lineup. Another eager person wrote, “Bought tickets yesterday before you announced this… but at least now I know this legit, and I’m not getting scammed.”

We can’t wait to see who else might show up when he takes us to Nellyville.

Clipse to reunite for headlining festival set this summer

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.01.2023

RAYE shares vulnerable new "Ice Cream Man" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.01.2023

Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, and Brent Faiyaz to headline Broccoli City Festival

By Regina Cho
  /  03.01.2023

Nas celebrates his iconic career in "30" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.01.2023

The Weeknd lands upcoming feature film debut

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.01.2023

RV remains "Inconspicuous" on latest mixtape

By Jon Powell
  /  03.01.2023

Young Nudy drops off official "Pancake" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.01.2023

Serayah McNeill stars in Joey BadaSS' "Show Me" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.01.2023

Potter Payper is "Multifaceted" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.01.2023

How Jozzy's 'Songs for Women, Free Game for N**gas' builds on the legendary sound birthed by Mary J. Blige's 'What's The 411?'

By Gregory Dale
  /  03.01.2023

Avelino recruits Ghetts and BackRoad Gee for "VEX"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.01.2023

Tink announces "Thanks 4 Everything Tour": "I'm coming to say thank you"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.01.2023

Don Toliver treats fans with 'Love Sick (Deluxe)' album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.01.2023

Tour Tales | JPEGMAFIA explains why Darby Allin slammed him through a table

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.01.2023

Daniel Caesar announces release date for upcoming album

By Jon Powell
  /  03.01.2023
