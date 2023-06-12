Photo: Erika Goldring/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  06.12.2023

Today (June 12), Ne-Yo announced that he’ll be heading on a United States tour this fall. Dubbed the “Champagne And Roses Tour,” the excursion kicks off in Detroit this September before hitting up a wealth of major cities across the country. Robin Thicke and Mario will also be providing support throughout.

Back in 2022, Ne-Yo liberated his ninth studio LP, Self Explanatory, a 13-song offering with collaborations alongside Zae France, Jeremih, Trippie Redd, and Yung Bleu. Remo, RoccStar, Hitmaka, Cardiak, Mally Mall, DeCarlo, and more contributed to the album’s production. Since then, he’s continued to show off his acting chops on the television drama “Step Up” and provided vocals for songs like K CAMP’s “Don’t You Change” and Behani’s “Real Man.” As previously reported by REVOLT, the “So Sick” talent will be joining the cast of “BMF” as “local Atlanta player” Rodney “Greeny” Green.

Check out the full schedule for Ne-Yo‘s “Champagne And Roses Tour” below. Presale tickets go live on Tuesday (June 13) before becoming available to the general public this Friday (June 16).

“Champagne And Roses Tour” dates:

Sept. 9: Detroit, MI — Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Sept. 10: Indianapolis, IN — TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Sept. 13: Cleveland, OH — Blossom Music Center
Sept. 14: Saratoga Springs, NY — Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sept. 15: Gilford, NH — Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Sept. 17: Philadelphia, PA — TD Pavilion at the Mann
Sept. 18: Hartford, CT — The XFINITY Theatre
Sept. 20: Charlotte, NC — Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 22: Jacksonville, FL — Daily’s Place
Sept. 23: Atlanta, GA — Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Sept. 24: Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 27: Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion
Sept. 29: Sugar Land, TX — Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Oct. 3: San Diego, CA — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 4: Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre

Tags in this article:
Tags
Mario
Ne-Yo
R&B
Robin Thicke

