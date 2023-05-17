Photo: Tom Williams / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  05.17.2023

The city of Philadelphia is on the verge of having its first female mayor.

Yesterday (May 16), Democrat Cherelle Parker, a Black woman, won Philadelphia’s mayoral primary, FOX 29 reported. The 50-year-old politician edged out her opponent Helen Gym, who Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez supported.

Now, Parker moves to take on Republican David Oh on Nov. 7 in the general election. Both are vying to take over the position currently held by Democrat Jim Kenney, who is term-limited. If she wins, Parker will become Philadelphia’s 100th mayor.

The seasoned politician echoed the possible historic milestone in an Instagram message to her community on Wednesday (May 17). According to the outlet, Parker did not attend her victory celebration. Her campaign staff revealed that she had to undergo a dental emergency at the University of Pennsylvania.

“I’m so incredibly honored to have earned the Democratic nomination,” she wrote. “It’s been a long road, and to see the tireless work of my campaign team, supporters, and family pay off is humbling. I’m looking forward to November and bringing our city together as its 100th mayor.”

As a native of the Pennsylvania city, Parker has created a lengthy political resume and bond with her hometown. For 10 years, she served as a state representative for northwest Philadelphia. In 2015, Parker was elected to the city council.

The City of Brotherly Love is currently experiencing a surge in gun violence, horrible school conditions, and an opioid epidemic, to name a few, The New York Times shared. In a previous speech, Parker pledged to “stop the sense of lawlessness that is plaguing our city.” How? The 50-year-old revealed she would place hundreds of additional officers on the city’s streets to engage in community policing. Parker has received support from members of the Philadelphia delegation in the House and Congress.

