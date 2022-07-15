By DJ First Class
  /  07.15.2022

R&B powerhouse Ne-Yo has been a driving force in the industry for many years now. His debut single “So Sick” was one hell of a way to enter the game and it generated outstanding numbers during a time where the streaming era wasn’t even a thought yet. It was featured on his debut studio album In My Own Words (RIAA certified 2x platinum as of Dec. 9 2020) and this is when the world knew exactly how Ne-Yo was coming. Through the years, the “Sexy Love” singer not only provided classic material, he cemented himself as one of the best songwriters in the genre. Today (July 15) Ne-Yo returns with his eighth studio album Self Explanatory.

After a 4 year hiatus, the Grammy-award winning singer and songwriter couldn’t have came at a better time for this release. In a recent interview, Ne-Yo spoke on why it was complicated during that time period:“I started this album in 2018, and I was moving through it a little more slowly than normal. It was taking me some time to get things going because I was really trying to figure out where I fit into the industry now — I’m not going to lie.”

This existential crisis was only temporary, however. Ne-Yo finally realized that, as a true artist, the point was never just to make money: It was to make art. “I’ve never been in this business just for the sake of selling records; that’s not my job. I had to remind myself of the reasons I fell in love with music in the first place and not worry about where the album was going to fall — be it urban radio or pop radio — that nothing else really matters when it comes down to the creation of art.”

Self Explanatory consists of 13 tracks and features Zae France, Jeremih, Trippie Redd and BLEU. Press play and catch a vibe!

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Yo Gotti and CMG The Label paints some 'Gangsta Art' on new album

By DJ First Class
  /  07.15.2022

Lizzo is 'Special' on new album

By DJ First Class
  /  07.15.2022
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Albums
Ne-Yo

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Yo Gotti and CMG The Label paints some 'Gangsta Art' on new album

By DJ First Class
  /  07.15.2022

Lizzo is 'Special' on new album

By DJ First Class
  /  07.15.2022
View More

Trending
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
Watch

Lucky Daye celebrates Black musicianship in behind-the-scenes special, "The Link Up"

Go behind the scenes with Lucky Daye as the Grammy Award-winning singer teams up with ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.12.2022
International News

Brazilian doctor filmed putting penis in woman’s mouth during C-section

Officials believe the Brazilian doctor may have carried out the same act during two procedures ...
By Shanique Yates
  /  07.12.2022
Interviews

Joyce Santana & RIMAS Entertainment are dominating global music streams through reggaetón

For Black Music Month, REVOLT connected with Joyce Santana to discuss his forthcoming projects, Puerto ...
By Bianca Alysse
  /  06.24.2022
View More