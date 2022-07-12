A few years ago, the legendary Ne-Yo was looking to sign R&B star Lucky Daye. In a new episode of the “FAQ Podcast” hosted by Quincy Harris and Fuzzy, Ne-Yo shared what wound up hindering that decision.

“I was really digging his voice and his energy,” Ne-Yo began. He went on to share that Daye was the one who wrote Jamie Foxx’s verse on the remix of his 2008 “Miss Independent” hit. At this point, Ne-Yo was close to signing Daye after working with him on several songs.

Then, the “So Sick” singer delved into the reason why the deal never wound up happening. While Daye was staying at Ne-Yo’s house at the time, he had one request as the owner: Stay out of his room.

“At the time, I was going out of town, I let Mr. Daye stay at my house,” Ne-Yo said on the podcast. “At this point, I got a big beautiful house and I’m like, ‘You got full reign of the crib. Wherever you wanna go, whatever you wanna do, just don’t in my room.'”

“The master bedroom is off limits,” the show co-host chimed in.

“Anywhere else in the house? Wild out,” continued Ne-Yo. “You good if you don’t go in my room. I come back one morning and open the door, don’t see him, and go upstairs to my room and sure enough, this n***a is asleep, with a chick, in my bed.”

The clip is currently trending on social media and people are sharing their reactions to the story. “That is so disrespectful. Whole crib to yourself and you went in his room anyway? Smh,” reads one tweet.

