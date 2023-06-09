Black culture has always been a catalyst in shaping the world’s music, art, fashion, and other industries. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop, a genre born on the streets of the Bronx that has since become a global phenomenon. As we celebrate this milestone, it’s important to acknowledge the many Black pioneers who’ve not only transformed the music industry but are also making their mark in the Web3 space. In honor of Black Music Month, let’s take a look at some of these artists who are paving the way for the next generation of talent in Web3.

First up is Miguel. Not only is he one of our favorite soulful artists, he’s also the founder of a Web3 brand called S1C. What began as a DIY clothing project has turned into a community of artists and opportunities for Miguel to give back. By purchasing an NFT membership, you can access exclusive grant programs, events, clothing, art, and more. When he isn’t working on this brand, the singer is active within Web3 Twitter Spaces, local conferences, panels, and in-person activations. Miguel has always been known for his innovative approach to music, and it’s clear that he’s bringing that same creativity to Web3.

We also can’t forget to mention Latashá, a Los Angeles-based artist, producer, and DJ who has set the standard for what community can mean to a Black independent artist. Latashá is known for creating immersive audio-visual experiences and has been active in the Web3 space for years. One of her many viral moments was when she sold her music video for $30,000, opening a new door for independent artists by showing that with a loyal community, they can be successful in the music industry without a label. When she isn’t making waves with her tribe, she is providing other artists opportunities to build their fan base and get into Web3 as the community manager for Zora. She has developed one of the first-of-its-kind music festivals, Zoratopia, that showcases underground and upcoming independent artists to new audiences. Latashá’s work in Web3 is a testament to the power of community and the potential of blockchain technology to empower artists.

Next on our list is the legend Snoop Dogg, who’s been quite active in the Web3 space. Last year, he partnered with Sandbox to launch an NFT collection called “Snoop Avatars.” This collection included a single as well as a 50,000-piece NFT drop. But that’s not all; the rapper also partnered with Yuga Labs and performed in the metaverse for the MTV Awards. The performance exposed millions of music fans to the new world of blockchain technology and had the internet streets BUZZING. Most recently, Snoop announced that he’s a co-founder of a Web3 live stream platform called Shiller. His presence has not only brought more brand awareness, it’s also introduced high-profile artists to blockchain tech.

Another rapper who’s been making waves in Web3 is Jim Jones. The Dipset member has been active in the space for a while now and is an NFT collector himself. He released a music video in the metaverse with Migos and allowed early viewers to get a wearable NFT. He’s also partnered with several Web3 companies to release his NFTs and even launched a cryptocurrency called CapoCoin. Jones partnered with Zaptheory, a blockchain-based platform to bring this vision to life. The coin is the first digital currency that is backed by a physical commodity and supported by gold and silver. Holders of the coin can utilize it to purchase items on their site or in exchange for content marketing services. Jones’ work in Web3 shows that blockchain technology is not just for tech bros, but also for artists who want to create new revenue streams and engage with their fans in innovative ways.

Rappers aren’t the only ones taking over Web3. Ashanti is the first Black female artist co-founder of a Web3 company. Her venture, called EQ Exchange, is a full-stack office solution that allows artists to transition from Web2 to Web3. Through this company, she re-recorded one of her most popular albums, Ashanti, and sold it as an NFT. This act shows artists young and old that ownership is possible with blockchain technology. Ashanti’s work in Web3 is a testament to its potential to transform the music industry.

TLC also makes this list, as they’re all set to drop their new digital collectible. The iconic girl group has partnered with a Web3 company called OneOf to release a limited edition NFT collection featuring exclusive artwork, music, and other collectibles. TLC will be re-recording three fan-favorite songs and allowing music lovers to purchase those tracks as an NFT directly on the blockchain. Purchasers will be able to own fractional shares of the TLC songs through “SongShares,” which are SEC-qualified fractionalized shares of music royalty streams that anyone can buy, per XTZ.news. Through this, fans will receive 50 percent of streaming royalties. TLC’s recent entry into Web3 shows that it’s never too late for an artist or group to regain ownership and curate a new lane to make a living with their music.

As you can see, Black music artists are making their mark in the Web3 space. They’re using blockchain technology to create a more equitable and sustainable music industry, reward fans for supporting their favorite artists, and even launch cryptocurrencies. With their creativity and innovation, they’re showing us what’s possible in the Web3 world. But there’s still a long way to go. We need more diversity and inclusivity, and we need to ensure that the benefits of this technology are accessible to all artists, not just those with a large following or a big budget. As we celebrate Black Music Month and those who have come before us, let’s commit as a community to continuing to educate as well as provide resources and support for the next generation of talented artists.