Ahead of Lifetime’s TLC Forever documentary premiere, group member Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas spoke with People magazine on June 1.

During the interview, Chilli opened up about her love life. One of the singer’s most high-profile relationships was with Grammy Award winner Usher. The pair dated from 2001-2004. When asked about the former romance, Chilli shared, “We definitely had some chemistry. But working chemistry does not mean it works in your personal life. If we were working, it was great. But outside of that, we’re so different.”

At the time, fans rooted for the pair as they were considered by many to be the R&B “It” couple. “It looked great,” the Atlanta native added. “But in real life… he knew he had to be a certain way with me, and he couldn’t.”

While speaking with the publication, Chilli divulged on the long-standing rumor that Usher’s Confessions album was about her. Although the talented dancer starred in two of the “Burn” songwriter’s music videos from his 8701 project, she denied the 2004 album rumors. “I was with him at the studio that whole time,” she revealed.

Although the couple called it quits in 2004, the artists remained off and on for years, reconnecting when they weren’t committed to others, the outlet mentioned. “I love hard,” Chilli admitted. “I was like, ‘God, why can’t I get over this?’ He couldn’t either.” Before cutting off communication for good in 2019 to focus on herself, Chilli detailed how she handled her dating life. She noted, “I even stopped dating. Because before that, I thought if I met the right guy during that time that I wasn’t over [Usher], it wouldn’t work. I would never want to straddle the fence.”

Regarding her R&B ex, Chilli told the outlet, “I have no hard feelings.” She is now in a committed relationship with Matthew Lawrence. “God willing, one day we’ll get married,” Chilli said of her new romance.