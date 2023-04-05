Photo: Raymond Boyd / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.05.2023

The behind-the-scenes story of one of the greatest girl groups is hitting the TV screens this summer.

Today (April 5), Lifetime unveiled the trailer for TLC Forever, a documentary film celebrating the story of the iconic top-selling female group, TLC, which will air on June 3. Lifetime will simulcast it on the A+E network.

According to the DeadlineTLC Forever will be two hours long. Behind the camera, Roger Ross Williams served as executive producer. And Matthew Kay directed the feature film.

In the trailer, Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas spoke on their journey as members of TLC as the special “documents the revolutionary group that broke boundaries, influenced an entire generation and survived against all odds.”

It is their first time telling the story in a featured film. Missy Elliott and more also made guest appearances in the documentary.

In the early ’90s, TLC was formed in Atlanta, featuring T-Boz, the late Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, and Chilli. The R&B trio signed with LaFace Records. They went on to tour the world, win Grammys, and sell millions of records. The group later went on to sign with Arista Records and Epic Records.

In 2002, tragedy struck TLC when Left Eye passed away in Honduras. The 30-year-old was partaking in a retreat when she died in a car accident. After her death, Chilli and T-Boz decided to continue as a duo rather than replacing Left Eye.

In 2013, VH1 released CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story, starring Keke Palmer, Lil Mama, and Drew Sidora as the iconic group members. TLC also released their compilation album, 20, that year. It featured some of group’s classic songs and their single “Meant to Be,” which appeared in the TV movie. Their last and final album, TLC, dropped in 2017.

Fridayy shares cinematic visual for "Calling 4 You (Freestyle)"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.05.2023

Daniel Caesar is "Unstoppable" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.05.2023

Donald Glover reveals that he's creating a short film with Malia Obama

By Jon Powell
  /  04.05.2023

Chlöe Bailey tells Twitter that her dream role is to star in a 'Bodyguard' remake

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.04.2023

Kiana Ledé recruits Ella Mai for "Jealous"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.04.2023

Issa Rae goes presidential in new 'Barbie' trailer and cast posters

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.04.2023

Ray J is a firm believer that there are many different paths to success

By Kiara Byrd
  /  04.04.2023

Cordae and Fabolous join Eric Bellinger for new “Curious” video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.04.2023

Ice Spice's "Boy's a liar Pt. 2" lands in "SNL" Trump skit

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.03.2023

Summer Walker reveals new music is coming as she delivers R&B to Dreamville festivalgoers

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023

Morray recruits Lil Tjay for new "High Price" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.03.2023

Taraji P. Henson to make guest appearance on "Abbott Elementary" season finale

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.03.2023

Jozzy says working with Diddy and Love Records is like being with family

By Aqua Boogie
  /  04.03.2023

Lil Yachty brings his 'Let's Start Here.' vibes to "Saturday Night Live"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

"Living Single" trends after Quinta Brunson's "SNL" monologue takes a dig at "Friends" lack of diversity

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.02.2023
