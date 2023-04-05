The behind-the-scenes story of one of the greatest girl groups is hitting the TV screens this summer.

Today (April 5), Lifetime unveiled the trailer for TLC Forever, a documentary film celebrating the story of the iconic top-selling female group, TLC, which will air on June 3. Lifetime will simulcast it on the A+E network.

According to the Deadline, TLC Forever will be two hours long. Behind the camera, Roger Ross Williams served as executive producer. And Matthew Kay directed the feature film.

In the trailer, Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas spoke on their journey as members of TLC as the special “documents the revolutionary group that broke boundaries, influenced an entire generation and survived against all odds.”

TLC = ICONIC ⭐️ For the first time ever hear the incredible story of the best selling girl group in America of all time. #TLCForever @OfficialTLC pic.twitter.com/cr4ASdC33j — Lifetime (@lifetimetv) April 4, 2023

It is their first time telling the story in a featured film. Missy Elliott and more also made guest appearances in the documentary.

In the early ’90s, TLC was formed in Atlanta, featuring T-Boz, the late Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, and Chilli. The R&B trio signed with LaFace Records. They went on to tour the world, win Grammys, and sell millions of records. The group later went on to sign with Arista Records and Epic Records.

In 2002, tragedy struck TLC when Left Eye passed away in Honduras. The 30-year-old was partaking in a retreat when she died in a car accident. After her death, Chilli and T-Boz decided to continue as a duo rather than replacing Left Eye.

In 2013, VH1 released CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story, starring Keke Palmer, Lil Mama, and Drew Sidora as the iconic group members. TLC also released their compilation album, 20, that year. It featured some of group’s classic songs and their single “Meant to Be,” which appeared in the TV movie. Their last and final album, TLC, dropped in 2017.