There was once a point in time where girl groups flourished heavily. From The Supremes and The Jones Girls to TLC and Destiny’s Child, girl collectives are responsible for some of the greatest records we have ever listened to through the years. Unfortunately, as time progressed, their presence diminished at an alarming rate, and there was never really any insight on why they are on the brink of becoming extinct. While attending the 2022 Soul Train Awards over the weekend, singer LeToya Luckett revealed her thoughts on why girl groups are not as prominent today. According to her, “me, myself and I” attitudes could be the reason behind the falling trend.

The singer-actress was reminded on that red carpet that Xscape would receive a Lady of Soul Award at the show. Being an original member of Destiny’s Child, she was then asked why she thought girl groups aren’t as popular today like the 1990s and 2000s. “I think the budgets at the labels. No, I’m playing,” the Houston native joked, adding, “I think for several reasons. And I miss it.”

“It’s harder I think, too, to keep people together,” she continued. “You know, I think once people realize, ‘Oh, I have my own talent. I want to be solo,’ or whatever. It’s tough to find people that want to come together and create a beautiful experience for others, and stay together.” On why it is so challenging to create a lasting group, Luckett shared, “I don’t know if it’s a budget thing. I don’t know if it’s a me, myself & I moment where they just want to do their own thing and realize their own talents.”

While LeToya raised some valid points on the matter, we can only hope that girl groups can return with full force and regain their glory in this industry at a high level. Check out her thoughts now with The Neighborhood Talk.