Following an accident this past weekend, Lil Baby laced the pockets of a stranger who came to his rescue.

In a video shared to TikTok on Monday (Dec. 26), the Atlanta rapper stood on the side of the road after the truck he was traveling in collided with a Toyota Prius. “I ain’t seen her over there, I was in that truck,” the “Bigger Picture” emcee told a family of bystanders who had witnessed the accident. Another video showed Baby as he worked to assess the damage before one of the family members stepped in to help.

The woman, who was among the group of bystanders who shared the clips to TikTok, further explained that after her husband stepped in to help change the tire on the Prius from the accident, Baby blessed him with a huge reward for his services. He also took a moment to pose with the husband and his family.

Check out the clip below.

Baby has never been one to hold back when it comes to sharing his blessings with others. In a previous report by REVOLT, the entertainer split $1 million among his friends when he hit big during a visit to Las Vegas. After he laced friends who served as a support system at the table with $10,000 each, the Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby star confirmed the win on social media. “They know I won [money], but what they don’t know is I ain’t out here ballin’. I’m investing.”

The 4PF label creator also previously opened up about plans to bring one of those investments to his hometown of Atlanta. “Barbershop under construction. I’ma show y’all once it’s done,” said Baby in a post shared to TikTok as he was getting a fresh cut from popular barber Vic Blends. Although he didn’t reveal when fans can expect to see the new business, he did confirm that he is working to make his dream a reality.