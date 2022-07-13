By Oumou Fofana
  /  07.13.2022

After a successful premiere at Tribeca Film Festival last month (June), Amazon has debuted the trailer and announced that Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, a documentary which focuses on the rise and come-up of Lil Baby, is coming to Prime Video on August 26.

As previously reported by REVOLT TV, Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby highlights the 27-year-old rapper’s transformation from a local Atlanta street hustler to becoming one of the biggest names and voices in hip hop and pop culture with years of never-before-seen footage. Amazon’s Prime Video viewers will get to explore how the rapper fulfilled the American Dream while being a devoted father, son, community philanthropist, and powerful voice in the fight for racial justice.

“If even one person is inspired to think their life can change, or be close to what they dream of, then this documentary was worth making,” Lil Baby said in a press release. “I just want to share my story in the hope that it helps others get to their own best story.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amazon Studios (@amazonstudios)

The documentary features cameos and words from Quality Control’s Pierre ‘P’ Thomas and Kevin ‘Coach K’ Lee, rappers Young Thug, Gunna and Drake, Motown Records CEO Ethiopia Habtemariam, Lil Baby’s mother and his sons as it highlights how important taking care of his family and fatherhood is to him. It was directed by rising filmmaker Karam Gill, who previously worked on the film, Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine and produced by Thomas, Lee, Daniel Malikyar, Andrew Primavera, Blase Biello, and Lil Baby himself.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WHAM (@lilbaby)

As fans anticipate his forthcoming album, the rapper recently took to Twitter to announce a July release date. On May 22, Lil Baby tweeted “7/?/22,” along with the fire emojis and left fans guessing. 

You can watch the official trailer to Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby below:

Tags in this article:
Tags
Lil Baby

Trending
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
Watch

Lucky Daye celebrates Black musicianship in behind-the-scenes special, "The Link Up"

Go behind the scenes with Lucky Daye as the Grammy Award-winning singer teams up with ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.12.2022
Interviews

Joyce Santana & RIMAS Entertainment are dominating global music streams through reggaetón

For Black Music Month, REVOLT connected with Joyce Santana to discuss his forthcoming projects, Puerto ...
By Bianca Alysse
  /  06.24.2022
Fact Check

Fact Check | Is abortion now illegal in the United States?

How has the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade impacted the nation? For this ...
By Bianca Alysse
  /  06.27.2022
View More