After a successful premiere at Tribeca Film Festival last month (June), Amazon has debuted the trailer and announced that Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, a documentary which focuses on the rise and come-up of Lil Baby, is coming to Prime Video on August 26.

As previously reported by REVOLT TV, Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby highlights the 27-year-old rapper’s transformation from a local Atlanta street hustler to becoming one of the biggest names and voices in hip hop and pop culture with years of never-before-seen footage. Amazon’s Prime Video viewers will get to explore how the rapper fulfilled the American Dream while being a devoted father, son, community philanthropist, and powerful voice in the fight for racial justice.

“If even one person is inspired to think their life can change, or be close to what they dream of, then this documentary was worth making,” Lil Baby said in a press release. “I just want to share my story in the hope that it helps others get to their own best story.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amazon Studios (@amazonstudios)

The documentary features cameos and words from Quality Control’s Pierre ‘P’ Thomas and Kevin ‘Coach K’ Lee, rappers Young Thug, Gunna and Drake, Motown Records CEO Ethiopia Habtemariam, Lil Baby’s mother and his sons as it highlights how important taking care of his family and fatherhood is to him. It was directed by rising filmmaker Karam Gill, who previously worked on the film, Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine and produced by Thomas, Lee, Daniel Malikyar, Andrew Primavera, Blase Biello, and Lil Baby himself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WHAM (@lilbaby)

As fans anticipate his forthcoming album, the rapper recently took to Twitter to announce a July release date. On May 22, Lil Baby tweeted “7/?/22,” along with the fire emojis and left fans guessing.

7/?/22 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) May 22, 2022

You can watch the official trailer to Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby below: