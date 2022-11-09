Lil Baby has never been one to shy away from giving back to the community that made him.

This time, the 4PF label creator has revealed that his very own barbershop is on its way to his hometown of Atlanta. “Barbershop under construction. I’ma show y’all once it’s done,” said Lil Baby in a clip shared to TikTok on Sunday (Nov. 6) as he was getting blessed with a fresh cut from popular barber Vic Blends.

While he didn’t say exactly when fans can expect for him to open up shop, from the looks of the video, it’s only a matter of time. The caption of the post read, “Baby’s barbershop coming soon.” In the comments section he also confirmed that he will make this dream a reality. “Let’s go ahead and open one for the city,” the “Bigger Picture” emcee wrote.

Check out his post below.

As previously reported by REVOLT, this isn’t the first initiative that Baby has revealed he’s behind for his city this year. In fact, earlier this summer he announced plans to boost Atlanta’s economy with 100 new jobs alongside renowned entrepreneur Lemont Bradley.

“We are looking to give out 100 jobs to teenagers and young adults in the metro Atlanta area,” said both Lil Baby and Bradley, who have been friends for years in a joint statement at the time. “With the crime rate surrounding scams, robbery, and even murder being so high, we are looking to provide a positive outlet and revenue stream to those who are looking for an income.”

The barbershop news comes on the heels of Baby’s most recent album, It’s Only Me, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, becoming the third biggest hip hop debut of 2022 right behind fellow Atlanta emcee Future’s I Never Liked You and Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.