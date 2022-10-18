Last week, Lil Baby marked his official return to wax with It’s Only Me, a 23-song body of work that boasts additional features from Nardo Wick, Young Thug, Fridayy, Future, Rylo Rodriguez, Jeremih, EST Gee, and Pooh Shiesty. As reported by Hits Daily Double, the album is expected to debut at the top of the Billboard 200 with a projected 185,000 to 210,000 album-equivalent units.

To keep the momentum going, yesterday (Oct. 17) saw the release of a new visual for “Stand On It,” a Mattazik Muzik, NicoOnTheKeys, and Figurez Made It-produced offering that’s centered around Lil Baby‘s work ethic and loyalty to his loved ones:

“I’m tryna touch me a billi’, still hustle like I’m on zero, really done saved some n**gas, that’s why they call me the hero, trappin’ like this s**t legal, I’m tryna uplift my people, I used to serve in the Regal, I turned ’em into believers, yeah, I don’t want your b**ch, we can’t swap out, they ain’t on s**t, tell ’em to pop out, mama, I got rich, look at your drop out, guns up, it ain’t nothin’ to talk ’bout, outside in your city, lookin’ good, it’s a Draco, call it, ‘Wish a n**ga would’, and she think that she special, but I’m good on her…”

The accompanying clip comes courtesy of Wham and Keemotion and begins with a shot of Lil Baby riding through the streets on a four-wheeler. Later in the day, the Quality Control talent posts up with his crew within his former Atlanta stomping grounds.

It’s Only Me follows 2021’s The Voice of the Heroes, Lil Baby‘s chart-topping effort with Lil Durk. That project also contained contributions from Thug, Rod Wave, Travis Scott, and Meek Mill. Press play on the video for “Stand On It” below.