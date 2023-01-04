Some would say that this is match made in 90s heaven, and they would be absolutely correct. Chilli of TLC and “Brotherly Love” actor Matthew Lawrence are dating, Chilli’s rep, Christal Jordan, confirmed to People on Tuesday (Jan. 3). The pot was stirred just three days prior were rumors before the official confirmation when the “Waterfalls” singer posted an Instagram reel showing herself and Lawrence dancing to A-ha’s “Take On Me” in matching pajamas. These days, we all know that matching pajamas worn between Christmas and New Year’s Day is practically the most official relationship confirmation you can get. This was the icing on the cake.

Chilli is grateful for “perfect timing” after confirming her romance with Lawrence. “God has perfect timing,” read a quote posted to her Instagram feed on New Year’s Eve. “Never early and never late. It takes a little patience and a lot of faith.” Alongside the post, Chilli, whose real name is Rozonda Thomas, wrote, “Won’t HE do it!!!!!! Blessed Sabbath Day Everyone. May YESHUA bless yall with a WAVE of BLESSINGS in the New Year and every year after!!! #Godissogood.”

According to Jordan, Chilli and Lawrence’s romance began just before the holiday season kicked off, and they spent Thanksgiving and Christmas together in Atlanta, where the actor met the singer’s family. What initially raised some eyebrows early on was a photo surfacing online of the couple on a beach in Hawaii together last August. The news comes three months after Lawrence finalized his divorce with “Dancing With the Stars‘” Cheryl Burke. Chilli’s last public relationship was with Usher with whom she parted ways in 2003. “I’ve been with Chilli since 2005, and I’ve never seen her this in love,” Jordan told People. “She is glowing. They are really cute together.”