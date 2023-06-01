Photo: Phillip Faraone / Stringer via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  06.01.2023

After having roles in FX’s “Snowfall” and Starz’s “P-Valley,” Gail Bean is showing no sign of slowing down as she secures another bag.

Earlier today (June 1), Deadline shared Netflix has added Bean, Jerrika Hinton, Stephan James, and more to its feature adaptation of the play The Piano Lesson. Grammy Award-winning singer Erykah Badu will also reportedly make a cameo on the show with a musical performance.

After the report, Bean confirmed the news on Instagram as she shared her gratitude for securing another role. “God [and] the ancestors are ever present! The Piano Lesson. Netflix. Greatness in front of [and] behind the camera. I’m just blessed and amazed at the favor,” Bean captioned her IG post. “Every year, I ask, ‘How can I top last year’s blessing?’ And every year, God and the ancestors say, ‘Watch this!'” 

She added, “Everybody involved is phenomenal! Y’all [are] in for a treat and shoutout to Malcolm Washington with the directional debut. Bruh a goat already.” 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Big Bean (@gail__bean)

According to the outlet, the feature will be set in 1936 Pittsburgh after the Great Depression. It will follow the lives “of the Charles family in the Doaker Charles household.” The movie is also centered around “an heirloom, the family piano. It is decorated with designs carved by an enslaved ancestor.”

Bean is expected to have her hands full once again, as she also secured a starring role in a “Snowfall” spin-off. Recently, the Atlanta native spoke with REVOLT’s “Black Girl Stuff” about playing two different characters for “P-Valley” and “Snowfall” within the same time frame, and she was candid. “It was hard,” Bean admitted. The rising actress further explained how a five-day period during the pandemic helped her transition between her characters. “It helped me transition, and get Roulette off me and then step into Wanda. So, then it just became easier going back and forth,” she added.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Halle Bailey gushes at the support of 'The Little Mermaid' as the film passes $200 million globally

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.01.2023

Resurfaced clip has Twitter wondering again if AJ Calloway’s locs were actually a wig

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.31.2023

Ice Cube transforms into a villain for 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem's' official trailer

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.31.2023

Hollywood stars emerged at the 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' world premiere

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.31.2023

Halle Bailey slipped into the movies incognito to see ‘The Little Mermaid’

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.30.2023

HBO drops the official trailer for "The Idol" starring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.30.2023

'The Little Mermaid' on track to set box office record with massive debut weekend

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.29.2023

Kerry Washington praises Halle Bailey's Disney princess debut in 'The Little Mermaid'

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.29.2023

Lil Wayne sends Fatburger truck to WGA writers on strike in Los Angeles

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.28.2023

Fans want Saweetie added to the official ‘Barbie’ soundtrack

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.26.2023

Chlöe Bailey offers the world an intimate look at life on the road with 'In Pieces Tour (Documentary)'

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.26.2023

Twitter applauds "Power Book II: Ghost" jaw-dropping season three finale

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.26.2023

Ludacris responds to people asking why the 'Fast & Furious' franchise is still going: "We're making billions"

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.25.2023

Nicki Minaj has Twitter ready to reserve theater tickets as she teases collab with Ice Spice for "Barbie World"

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.25.2023

Halle Bailey says “blood, sweat, and tears” went into making 'The Little Mermaid'

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.25.2023
View More

