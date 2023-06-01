After having roles in FX’s “Snowfall” and Starz’s “P-Valley,” Gail Bean is showing no sign of slowing down as she secures another bag.

Earlier today (June 1), Deadline shared Netflix has added Bean, Jerrika Hinton, Stephan James, and more to its feature adaptation of the play The Piano Lesson. Grammy Award-winning singer Erykah Badu will also reportedly make a cameo on the show with a musical performance.

After the report, Bean confirmed the news on Instagram as she shared her gratitude for securing another role. “God [and] the ancestors are ever present! The Piano Lesson. Netflix. Greatness in front of [and] behind the camera. I’m just blessed and amazed at the favor,” Bean captioned her IG post. “Every year, I ask, ‘How can I top last year’s blessing?’ And every year, God and the ancestors say, ‘Watch this!'”

She added, “Everybody involved is phenomenal! Y’all [are] in for a treat and shoutout to Malcolm Washington with the directional debut. Bruh a goat already.”

According to the outlet, the feature will be set in 1936 Pittsburgh after the Great Depression. It will follow the lives “of the Charles family in the Doaker Charles household.” The movie is also centered around “an heirloom, the family piano. It is decorated with designs carved by an enslaved ancestor.”

Bean is expected to have her hands full once again, as she also secured a starring role in a “Snowfall” spin-off. Recently, the Atlanta native spoke with REVOLT’s “Black Girl Stuff” about playing two different characters for “P-Valley” and “Snowfall” within the same time frame, and she was candid. “It was hard,” Bean admitted. The rising actress further explained how a five-day period during the pandemic helped her transition between her characters. “It helped me transition, and get Roulette off me and then step into Wanda. So, then it just became easier going back and forth,” she added.