Although fans are still mourn thoughts of the final season of FX’s “Snowfall,” a time to rejoice has arrived.

Yesterday (March 29), Deadline reported that a spinoff of the network’s drama series is in the early stages of development. While no comment has been released by FX yet, the outlet did reveal that actress Gail Bean is rumored to star in the new series, reprising her fan-favorite “Snowfall” character, Wanda Simmons.

However, the Atlanta native put the rumors to bed when she shared a screenshot of the outlet’s story on her social media accounts, confirming its headline. Attached with it, Bean had one word to share, “Grateful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Bean (@gail__bean)

Sources informed the outlet that the spinoff will continue the “original story set in 1990s Los Angeles as South Central transitions out of the crack era into the gangster rap business, with areas heavily infested by gangs led by the Bloods and Crips.”

Bean’s character will serve as the connector between “Snowfall” and its offshoot. Malcolm Spellman will write the pilot and be listed as its executive producer. Joining him as EP are Dave Andron, Trevor Engelson, Michael London, and Tommy Schlamme.

In the early seasons of “Snowfall,” Franklin’s (Damson Idris) longtime friend Leon Simmons (Isaiah John) was in a relationship with Wanda. She became addicted to crack and ended up homeless. After she struggled with addiction and a battle to stay afloat, Wanda and Leon got married in Ghana during episode three of season six.

Bean has also emerged in another drama outside the FX network series. In Febuary 2022, the 30-year-old actress was announced as part of STARZ’s “P-Valley” season 2 cast additions. During the series, Bean had a recurring role as Roulette, an aggressive, wild child stripper. Roulette came in guns blazing as she shook up The Pynk by taking major risks and ignoring Uncle Clifford’s rules.