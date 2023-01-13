Shortly after FX’s “Snowfall” first debuted back in 2017, the series quickly rose to popularity and secured a spot in many people’s list of favorite TV dramas. After several successful years, the show is officially coming to an end. Yesterday (Jan. 12), the trailer for “Snowfall’s” sixth and final season made its debut and confirmed fans are in for a wild ride to the finale.

The new clip begins with Franklin, who is played by Damson Idris, speaking about how he plans to defend the empire he has built. “Snowfall” will make its return to FX on Feb. 22 at 10 p.m. EST with a two-episode premiere. After that, each episode will drop every Wednesday and be available to stream exclusively on Hulu on Thursdays.

The official YouTube description of the trailer reads, “In the sixth and final season of FX’s “Snowfall,” a civil war threatens to destroy the Saint family. Franklin is faced with losing everyone he loves and everything he’s built, and getting through it will mean out-maneuvering the KGB, the DEA and the CIA, as well as avoiding the LAPD’s corrupt C.R.A.S.H units. When everyone has their backs against the wall, who will they become in order to survive?”

In a previous interview, Idris shared his take on the debate about whether or not Black British actors should be playing Black American characters. “I honestly believe it’s about listening,” he said. “To make a movie, TV show, play a character, so much goes into it. It’s not all just put on the person that’s playing it. We have advisors, just like when I did “Snowfall” the first season, and the second season, I had Dub-C with me every single day who’s from there, I had John Singleton, who’s from there… and that’s how good actors approach characters that they play.”

Be sure to check out the official trailer for the sixth and final season of “Snowfall.”