Sometimes an actor can do their job so well that viewers forget it’s just acting. The latest episode of FX’s drama series “Snowfall,” starring Damson Idris, has fans all over the place with their emotions as they gathered to discuss the show on Twitter.

During episode six of season six, viewers watched as Franklin (Idris) continued to search for his enemy Teddy (Carter Hudson), who stole millions of dollars from him. After killing Teddy’s father, Franklin told the Saint family to lay low just in case Teddy attempted to retaliate. In the mix of that, another character, Kane (DeVaughn Nixon), had Franklin’s aunt, Louie (Angela Lewis), kidnapped. When Franklin learned of this, he informed his Uncle Jerome (Amin Joseph), who became irate. In the end, Kane and Jerome murder each other, Franklin is still on the hunt for his millions, and Louis is left in mourning.

Nobody wins when the family feuds RIP Unc #Snowfallfx pic.twitter.com/irGOkcdpdH — Gramz Milliano (@GramzMilliano) March 23, 2023

But so were fans of the “Snowfall” series. After the episode aired, viewers flocked to Twitter praising the show’s acting skills while outraged that fan-favorite Jerome was gone. Even Idris joined the discussion as he shared a picture of his character. The actor tweeted, “$73 [million] got this man stressed. Snowfall. FX.”

In January 2023, FX network released the trailer for season six of “Snowfall,” which is also it’s final. Per the YouTube description, for the last hoorah, “a civil war threatens to destroy the Saint family. Franklin is faced with losing everyone he loves and everything he’s built, and getting through it will mean out-maneuvering the KGB, the DEA, and the CIA, as well as avoiding the LAPD’s corrupt C.R.A.S.H units. When everyone has their backs against the wall, who will they become in order to survive?”

The series initially premiered in 2017 and has generated a beloved fanbase that has watched the growth of Franklin and those around him as he embarked on a journey for money and power. Check out some of “Snowfall” fans’ reactions to the latest episode on Twitter below:

Me seeing Jerome finally tell Louie what we all been thinking about her crazy ass lol #SnowfallFX pic.twitter.com/1HTsBMc2eW — CyclopsIsBetterThanWolverine (@Krakoan4Life) March 23, 2023

YALL HAD THE WHOLE FAMILY GET TOGETHER JUST FOR YALL TO KILL UNCLE JEROME #snowfall #Snowfallfx pic.twitter.com/Gp6jIsVkER — Kthedon♒️ (@yrn_Kthedon) March 23, 2023

Pouring one out for Unccc 'Jammin' Jerome…. The man just wanted to sell speakers, fix cars and chill…But Louie had other plans#SnowfallFX pic.twitter.com/WgdiKrZkkB — Wayne R (@WaynieTDot) March 23, 2023