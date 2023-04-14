Photo: SOPA Images / Contributor via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.14.2023

The Pittsburgh Penguins weren’t created until 1967, but when the hockey team was founded, it inherited a plot of land in the city that wasn’t the NHL‘s in the first place. Now, it’s looking to make things right.

Today (April 14), the Penguins announced they’ve reached an agreement with Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church to rectify some decades-old wrongs. According to The Associated Press, the Penguins are awarding Bethel AME the freedom to use a 1.5-acre parcel of land near its arena that once belonged to the religious institution.

Pittsburgh’s Hill District has been a thriving historically Black area for over two centuries. Bethel AME was founded circa 1808 and is considered Pittsburgh’s oldest Black church. A century later, in 1906, it opened a large brick building in the Lower Hill District. In the 1950s, public officials from the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh condemned much of the Lower Hill District, including where Bethel sat. Its urban renewal plan included the demolition of about 1,300 buildings across 95 acres, which displaced over 8,000 people and multiple houses of worship. Bethel AME was among those properties, though a nearby majority-white Catholic parish was not.

Since then, Bethel parishioners and other local Black leaders have been seeking justice from the powers that be in Pittsburgh’s political, business, and sports worlds. Reclaiming the land they were forced to sell at a fraction of the price is seen as a form of reparations. The Penguins, for their part, are ready to move forward.

“Mistakes that were made 70 years ago, we can’t fix them, but we can do what we can today for a better future, for restorative justice,” Kevin Acklin, president of business operations for the Penguins, told the AP. He acknowledged that the team is “recognizing our role here as a steward” of the property and its deep legacy.

Acklin also expressed his hope that the agreement can serve as an example for other U.S. cities looking to heal wounds of systemic racism caused by similar midcentury urban renewal projects. “We have the ability to do good and work with a group of people and a church that’s trying to do good,” he said honestly. “To whom much is given, much is expected.”

