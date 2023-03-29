Photo: Carolyn Cole / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.29.2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, since 2020, California has been working toward making reparations for slavery available for Black residents. That year, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill putting the California Reparations Task Force in motion. Now, experts have revealed just how much that may cost.

Today (March 29), economists met to discuss the bill, and revealed the amount could come in at over $800 billion, which would be almost triple what California already had set aside for reparations. Fox News said the committee consisting of five economists and policy experts noted that amount does not even begin to cover compensation for property unjustly taken from Black residents, or financial losses created by the devaluation of Black-owned businesses.

California assembly member Reggie Jones-Sawyer spoke about solutions to the long-standing issue. “We’ve got to go in with an open mind and come up with some creative ways to deal with this,” the lawmaker urged. “That’s going to be the real hurdle. How do you compensate for hundreds of years of harm, even 150 years post-slavery?” Sen. Steven Bradford added. Fox News claims the clock is ticking for panel members, who have until July 1 to agree on how much money Black residents should be given for reparations. The city of San Francisco recently made headlines for suggesting $5 million would be sufficient for each Black local.

Some requirements for San Francisco’s reparations include being at least 18 years old and identifying as Black or African American on public documents for at least 10 years. It is also being proposed that those with debt be granted a clean slate by having it eliminated. The task force will reconvene again tomorrow (March 30) to continue discussing how to move forward with fairly paying Black California residents for over a century of systemic racial injustice.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Megan Thee Stallion stuns in '90s look as she supports iconic stylist Law Roach

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.29.2023

Wizkid unveils new visual for "Money & Love"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2023

BlueBucksClan to hit the road this spring for their "No Rules Tour"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.29.2023

GloRilla glows as she takes center stage in the new Tommy x Aries campaign

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.29.2023

Ryan Coogler reportedly working on "The X-Files" reboot

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.29.2023

Lola Brooke and Lady London put their twist on Ciara's "Da Girls" track

By Regina Cho
  /  03.29.2023

9 Black women DJs who are making history across the globe

By Ahmad Davis
  /  03.29.2023

50 Cent keeps the checks rolling in as he reveals multi-year partnership deals with NFL, NBA, and MLB teams

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.29.2023

Former classmate of Nashville shooter shares cryptic texts sent before deadly attack

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.29.2023

Chlöe Bailey gets vulnerable in new "In Pieces" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.29.2023

Tyler, The Creator drops off new visual for "SORRY NOT SORRY"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2023

Adidas retracts attempt to stop Black Lives Matter application for a three-stripe trademark

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.29.2023

Mookie Mook unveils new visual for "NEVER SETTLE" with Big Scarr

By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2023

Snoop Dogg joins Wiz Khalifa for new “Don’t Text Don’t Call” music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.29.2023

Megan Thee Stallion and Lauryn Hill will headline hip hop's 50th birthday celebration at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.29.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Megan Thee Stallion stuns in '90s look as she supports iconic stylist Law Roach

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.29.2023

Wizkid unveils new visual for "Money & Love"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2023

BlueBucksClan to hit the road this spring for their "No Rules Tour"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.29.2023

GloRilla glows as she takes center stage in the new Tommy x Aries campaign

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.29.2023

Ryan Coogler reportedly working on "The X-Files" reboot

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.29.2023

Lola Brooke and Lady London put their twist on Ciara's "Da Girls" track

By Regina Cho
  /  03.29.2023

9 Black women DJs who are making history across the globe

By Ahmad Davis
  /  03.29.2023

50 Cent keeps the checks rolling in as he reveals multi-year partnership deals with NFL, NBA, and MLB teams

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.29.2023

Former classmate of Nashville shooter shares cryptic texts sent before deadly attack

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.29.2023

Chlöe Bailey gets vulnerable in new "In Pieces" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.29.2023

Tyler, The Creator drops off new visual for "SORRY NOT SORRY"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2023

Adidas retracts attempt to stop Black Lives Matter application for a three-stripe trademark

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.29.2023

Mookie Mook unveils new visual for "NEVER SETTLE" with Big Scarr

By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2023

Snoop Dogg joins Wiz Khalifa for new “Don’t Text Don’t Call” music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.29.2023

Megan Thee Stallion and Lauryn Hill will headline hip hop's 50th birthday celebration at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.29.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Maconomics

Lowering the cost of higher education | 'Maconomics'

“Maconomics” host Ross Mac checks in with a Jackson State University Cricket Wireless campus ambassador ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.20.2023
View More