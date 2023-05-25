After an 11-year-old Mississippi boy was released from the hospital, his family continues to seek justice against the Indianola police officer who shot him.

On Wednesday (May 24), CNN confirmed Aderrien Murry’s health status with his mother, Nakala Murry. The report comes after Officer Greg Capers responded to a domestic disturbance call at her residence on Saturday (May 20).

That morning, Nakala asked Aderrien to call authorities out of concern after the father of one of her other children appeared at her home at 4 a.m. “irate.” When Capers arrived, Nakala claimed he had his gun drawn at the front door and asked those inside the house to come out. She revealed her son was shot as he followed the officer’s directions.

“Once [Aderrien] came from around the corner, he got shot,” Nakala revealed. “I cannot grasp why. The same cop that told [us] to come out of the house. [Aderrien] did, and he got shot. He kept asking, ‘Why did he shoot me? What did I do wrong?'”

Authorities took the father of Nakala’s daughter into custody, but he was later let go because she didn’t file a police report. Aderrien was transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. His mother noted the University of Mississippi Medical Center gave him a chest tube and placed him on a ventilator. She stated he developed a collapsed lung, fractured ribs, and a lacerated liver due to the shooting.

The family is calling on the Indianola Police Department to fire Capers and for him to be arrested. Their attorney Carlos Moore informed CNN the shooting was captured on a police bodycam. However, due to an ongoing investigation, it has not been released. “We believe that the city and the officer should be liable to Aderrien Murray for the damages they have caused,” he stated.

On Monday (May 22), Capers was placed on paid administrative leave as the probe continues. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said the agency is “currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence.”