Feezy Lebron’s run-in with sheriff’s deputies in Los Angeles on New Year’s Eve has spawned an investigation. In what appeared to be an unprovoked encounter, the lyricist’s life was allegedly threatened when a deputy drew his weapon.

Lebron captured some of the interaction on Instagram Live. The recording revealed a deputy said, “I’mma make it super easy on you. You put this car in drive, you’re getting one right to the chest. I don’t care what you got. I don’t care if you got some bulls**t, but guess what bro, now you gotta deal with it. But if you pull some bulls**t, you’re going to take one to the chest.”

According to the department, deputies were on patrol in the 14900 block of Crenshaw Boulevard around 5:45 p.m. when they turned their attention to Lebron as he sat in his vehicle. Things took a turn when the songwriter inquired why he was asked to exit his vehicle. The ordeal included a gun and pepper spray aimed at him. He was detained at the scene for a short while and cited for a missing license plate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by *FEEZY-LEBRON🤾🏿♿️ (@feezy_lebron)

The LAPD released a statement and bodycam footage on Friday (Jan. 6) as an investigation into the encounter was announced. “While the department does not make statements related to ongoing investigations, Sheriff Luna has made it clear that he expects department personnel to treat all members of the public with dignity and respect and that personnel who do not uphold our training standards will be held accountable,” the message read.

In a post pinned to the “No Lauren” artist’s Instagram page, he shared the names and badge numbers of the deputies who confronted him with images of one of the men. “Let’s get this guy’s face out there before he gets a chance to MURDER a young [B]lack male sitting in his PARKED car… Unarmed… Approached my car for no reason. Didn’t know I was still on LIVE. Remember, they just want a reason to KILL you… this is the norm,” he wrote.

Lebron also shared more footage captured by onlookers. In it, several LAPD members are seen. The emcee and another man spoke with one law enforcement official, and another officer looked under the hood of a black Mercedes G-Wagon. “Just glad to have survived that last encounter. These guys are literally hunting us. Please continue to SHARE. This is the way I’m most likely to DIE. It will always end with HANDCUFFS or GUNS DRAWN,” wrote the LA-based artist in the Jan. 4 post.

View related post below.