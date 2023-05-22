Photo: Cover art for Toosii and Future’s “Favorite Song (Toxic Version)” single
By Jon Powell
  /  05.22.2023

Come June 2, Toosii will liberate his sophomore LP, NAUJOUR, a 19-song offering with contributions from Khalid, 21 Savage, and more. The project will also contain the Raleigh-based talent’s February hit, “Favorite Song,” which has since peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and crossed the platinum certification mark.

Produced by Adelso and Tatiana Manaois, “Favorite Song” is an honest message to Toosii’s love interest. “See you tired of bein’ so tired, and you’re damn sure ain’t gettin’ even, need somebody who can make it better, somebody who can open up those gates, open up those gates to your heart, only if you’ll let me,” he croons on the melodic effort.

Earlier this month, fans were treated to a remix of “Favorite Song” that features Khalid. On Friday (May 19), Toosii dropped off another version of the popular single that switches out the “Location” singer with Future. Aptly dubbed the “Toxic Version,” the latest iteration is full of the sexually charged and manipulative subject matter that the Atlanta veteran is well-known for.

“These b**ches too smart to compete with you, I’ma leave her right now if she mention you, only f**kin’ on her just to get to you, only f**kin’ on her ’cause we’re missin’ you, got to pour out more syrup to get over you, see you tired of me constantly hurtin’ you, feel like true love is the virtue, can’t deny, I bring out the best in you…”

Check out a lyric visual for “Favorite Song (Toxic Version)” and the full tracklisting for Toosii‘s NAUJOUR below.

NAUJOUR tracklist:

  1. “Rule Number 1”
  2. “This Is Love”
  3. “Another Love Song”
  4. “FWLM”
  5. “Rich Ridin”
  6. “Villains & Heroes”
  7. “Favorite Song (Remix)” with Khalid
  8. “Sinking”
  9. “Interlude” feat. Wallo267
  10. “Only Me”
  11. “Take Care”
  12. “Go Go Go”
  13. “Pull Up” with 21 Savage
  14. “Woo Lady”
  15. “Love is…”
  16. “Favorite Song”
  17. “Will Be King”
  18. “God Loves Me”
  19. “Favorite Song (Toxic Version)” feat. Future

