Photo: Screenshot from Toosii’s “Favorite Song” video
By Regina Cho
  /  03.17.2023

Earlier this week, videographer Will Freeark posted a TikTok of himself walking up to Toosii and offering to shoot a free music video for him. The artist recognized him and agreed, and together they carried out an impromptu mission to hand out dozens of free roses to people walking around the streets of Los Angeles. Today (March 17), said visual has made its official debut to accompany an offering titled “Favorite Song.” On the track, Toosii croons about all the ways his love interest catches his attention:

“I’m on the stage right now, singin’ your favorite song, look in the crowd, and you’re nowhere to be found as they sing along/ Look in the crowd, and you’re nowhere to be found as they sing along, I say, ’You look good without no makeup, no lashes, even better when you wake up’/ I see the look on your face, I see you’re hidin’ the hate, I see you’re lookin’ for someone to scoop you right off of your feet”

Throughout the clip, the “Love Hurts” singer’s actions eventually draw a small crowd. He spends the rest of the afternoon strolling down Rodeo Drive, taking pictures with fans, hugging supporters, and more.

Toosii’s most recent project was last November’s Boys Don’t Cry: Men Do. Since then, he has stayed connected with fans by sharing loose drops like “Magic Stick” and his remix of “Snooze” by SZA. The platinum-certified artist closed out 2022 with Rod Wave as the supporting act for his “Beautiful Mind Tour,” which also featured R&B songstress Mariah the Scientist as an opener. Prior to that, Toosii released his Thank You For Believing project, a 13-song album that saw appearances from Latto, Key Glock and DaBaby.

Be sure to press play on Toosii’s brand new “Favorite Song” music video down below.

