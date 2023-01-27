Today (Jan. 27), Toosii made his return to treat fans with “Magic Potion.” The release is a close follow-up to other recent offerings like his remix of “Snooze” by SZA and his Boys Don’t Cry: Men Do project. The new NoRatchetss-directed clip takes place in an empty club that the “Love Is…” artist and his crew took over for the night. On the track, he glides over some production by Cheeze Beatz and Go Grizzly:

“Don’t know what they on but on our side, we got motion/ Drop a four inside a liter, that’s the magic potion, when she drop down to her knees, it get so slick like she use lotion, yeah, and a n***a end up divin’ in her ocean/ I know that she wanna, no wonder she the reason why I’m copin’, it feel like I took a bath after we f**k”

The platinum-certified artist spent the last few months out on the road with Rod Wave as the supporting act for his “Beautiful Mind Tour,” which also featured R&B songstress Mariah the Scientist as an opener. Prior to that, Toosii released his Thank You For Believing project, a 13-song album that saw appearances from Latto, Key Glock and DaBaby. Soon afterward, he returned with the official deluxe edition dubbed The Manifestation, which included 10 additional cuts and assists from Hotboii and Fivio Foreign.

In a recent interview, Toosii spoke about how he always had an inclination that he was destined for success. “I kinda always knew I was going to be where I am today,” he said. “I feel like that is what is so special about my story and the way everything happened. It was like it was all written in stone.”

Be sure to press play on Toosii’s brand new “Magic Potion” music video down below.