Earlier this month, Toosii shared his Boy’s Don’t Cry: Men Do project, an 11-song body of work that served as the deluxe upgrade to October’s Boy’s Don’t Cry EP. Since its release, fans have been able to enjoy accompanying visuals for tracks like “Heartaches,” “Love Is,” and “City Of Love.”

Yesterday (Nov. 24), the Syracuse-bred star returned with the latest offering from the release, the official music video for “Frozen Below Zero,” the project’s introduction track. The new clip is directed by NoRatchetss and sees Toosii posted up at a gas station with his crew as he delivers his signature flow:

“Brand new gun on, I’m tryna have some fun/ Hangin’ out the back window like, ‘Where they at?’/ It’s just been me and ant riding, lately been tottin’ straps/ They tell me, ‘Switch it up’ like they want me promotin’ that/ Like, ‘Okay, cool, let’s speak on how we really push s**t back,’ uh/ My heart frozen below zero/ Don’t you go try to be no hero/ I’ll be comin’ fast in my Camaro…”

Currently, the platinum-certified artist is out on the road with Rod Wave as the supporting act for his “Beautiful Mind Tour,” which also features Mariah the Scientist as an opener. Last year, Toosii released his Thank You For Believing mixtape, a 13-song body of work that saw appearances from Latto, Key Glock, and DaBaby. Soon afterward, he returned with the official deluxe edition dubbed The Manifestation, which included 10 additional cuts and assists from Hotboii and Fivio Foreign.

Be sure to press play on Toosii’s new music video for “Frozen Below Zero” below.