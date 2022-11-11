Photo: Cover Art
By DJ First Class
  /  11.11.2022

Toosii is the latest artist to join the deluxe brigade. Over the last couple of years, we have witnessed an onslaught of deluxe versions of albums in the hip hop and R&B scene. Seeing as though this has been somewhat of a tactic to increase the original streams to acquire more revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic (artists were not getting paid any show or tour money for obvious reasons), it is inevitable that this will be a “thing” for quite some time. With that being said, Toosii spins the block to add some extra sauce to his latest Boys Don’t Cry project, labeling it Boy’s Don’t Cry: Men Do.

The expanded effort arrives just hours before Toosii joins Rod Wave on his North American arena tour, which kicks off tonight at Target Center in Minneapolis. Released via South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records, the new edition of his critically acclaimed Boys Don’t Cry EP features five new soul-baring tracks. The title highlights its central theme —- that it is time to question the deeply rooted belief that boys need to stifle their emotions in order to be strong. On the new records, the rising star is haunted, yet informed by the past. Numbed by the pain of some hard knocks and failed romances, he nonetheless finds the courage to fall head over heels in love, as shown on tracks like “City Of Love.”

“I’m just trying to learn to be the best person I can be for the people I love and for myself,” he said in a statement. “Growing up as a man, we were always taught to be tough, not to have emotions, and that boys don’t cry. But it’s just not true. It’s alright as a man to tap into that emotional side.” Toosii continues to elevate and make his mark in this space —- in no time, he will be a superstar.

Check out his extended EP now!

