Although Rod Wave has only been in the game for a short amount of time so far, he paved his own way, and now he is sitting comfortably in a top spot in the game today. It did not take long for the Florida superstar to become a household name and similar to Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Cardi B and others, the “Beautiful Mind” rapper has a very loyal fan base. We are just a couple of weeks away from Thanksgiving and Wave is keeping a steady pace going for himself to end 2022 on a high note. With his newly released “Break My Heart” visual seeing the light yesterday (Nov. 9), fans are in for something special.

Rod Wave explains why his shows are always soldout even though people act like they “don’t like him” pic.twitter.com/oiOec9ThGT — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 2, 2022

The single will be featured on Rod Wave’s upcoming EP Jupiters Diary: 7 Day Theory, which is set to release this month. Of course, once fans caught news of the EP release, Wave’s cult-like following rejoiced like no other — and rightfully so. The St. Petersburg artist is known to deliver top-notch content and this go around will be no different.

Throughout the “Break My Heart” visual, the 23-year-old superstar is on display spending some quality time with his offspring with some beautiful, vibrant scenery behind him in a body of water. As he cleans his jewelry, he raps “I don’t want no broke friends ’cause I’m larger than a b**ch. Don’t want no rap friends ’cause they be flawed than a b**tch. My old friends changing, seen it in HD, if you a fake flawed f**ck n**ga, then what that make me?” This new EP just might be one of the hardest projects to drop in 2022, but only time will tell. Check out Rod Wave’s latest video now.