This Friday (Aug. 12), Rod Wave will bless the masses with his fourth studio LP Beautiful Mind, which has already spawned the successful singles “By Your Side,” “Cold December,” and “Stone Rolling.” Just before the album arrives, the Floridian star liberates another single titled “Alone,” a Will-A-Fool and B Squared-produced effort that sees him harmonizing about his loneliness and a past relationship:

“You ever feel like you worthless? Like you ain’t worth s**t? And I know that I ain’t perfect, but you know that I’m worth it, tryna find somethin’ to do in my time, ease my pain, get you off of my mind, three cell phones, I been on my grind, no more love means no more lies, and I tried, Lord knows I tried, smokin’ dope back to back, I’m fried, thuggin’ for three days, see the pain in his eyes, tryna get over pride, and I’m here to let ’em know, uh, if you love ’em, don’t let ’em go…”

As with previous drops, the official video for “Alone” comes courtesy of Eye 4. The emotional offering shows Rod Wave as the narrator of a story involving a couple drifting apart due to street life. Fed up, an argument and subsequent breakup take place before a heartbreaking moment brings the clip to an unfortunate end.

Beautiful Mind will follow last year’s SoulFly, a 19-track album with a single contribution from fellow XXL Freshman alum Polo G. SoulFly received both critical and commercial acclaim, landing Rod Wave his first number one of the Billboard 200 thanks to 130,000 first-week album equivalent units sold. A few months later, Rod Wave unveiled a deluxe version of SoulFly with top-tier collaborations alongside Kodak Black and Lil Durk. Get your tissues ready and press play on Rod Wave‘s “Alone” visual below.