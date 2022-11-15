Earlier this month, Toosii shared his Boy’s Don’t Cry: Men Do project, an 11-track body of work that served as the deluxe upgrade to October’s Boy’s Don’t Cry EP. Yesterday (Nov. 14), the Syracuse-bred star returned with the latest offering, his official music video for “City Of Love.” The new clip is directed by NoRatchetss and takes fans along for the ride as Toosii enjoys new experiences while traveling from state to state. On the song, the “How Does It Feel” singer croons about his love interest over a beat co-produced by ADELSO and Fasbeats:

“Know you ain’t from Tennessee, but you the only 10 I see, you mix the Hennesy with the juice, don’t know if you’ll remember me/ When the night is over, I’ll be here, you need a cryin’ shoulder, cry for you when no one cries for soldiers/ They just sweep my feelings right up under the rug, tell me, have you heard of the city of love?/ Well, me neither, where’s the girl of my dreams? Have you seen her?/ Ain’t fall in love with her face, I just love her demeanor”

Currently, the Platinum-certified artist is out on the road with Rod Wave as the supporting act for his “Beautiful Mind Tour,” which features Mariah The Scientist as an opener as well. Last year, Toosii released his Thank You for Believing mixtape, a 13-song body of work that saw appearances from Latto, Key Glock, and DaBaby. Soon afterwards, he returned with the official deluxe edition dubbed The Manifestation, which added on 10 additional cuts and assists from Hotboii and Fivio Foreign.

Be sure to press play on Toosii’s brand new “City Of Love” music video from his Boy’s Don’t Cry: Men Do project down below.