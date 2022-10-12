Last week, Toosii treated fans with Boys Don’t Cry, an emotional six-track EP that included previously released cuts like “Love Is…” Today (Oct. 12), he circled back to share a new live performance of the entire project from top to bottom. Backed by a live band, Toosii began the session with “Hey Now! (Car Freestyle),” an honest song about humble beginnings:

Hey now, what you say now? Backpack Goyard, it was Sprayground/ I done made rap a livin’, believe me, I ain’t kiddin’, should’ve seen the haters’ faces when they seen that I s**tted/ I done did it for the ones that ain’t believe in me but you stayed down, baby, what you seen in me?/ Movin’ to a different city, switchin’ sceneries aut I still call when I’m leavin’, need your touch/ Without love, you ain’t needin’ much, been through a lot, but I ain’t grievin’ much

The “Love Hurts” singer also took a brief moment to thank his supporters for rocking with him and being patient during this tough chapter in his personal life. “This is a live performance for all of my lovely fans who have been supporting me for a while and all of my newer fans,” he said at the start of the session. “I thank you for all the support and just staying down while I haven’t been dropping music.”

Last year, Toosii released his Thank You for Believing mixtape, a 13-song body of work that saw appearances from Latto, Key Glock, and DaBaby. Soon afterwards, Toosii returned with the official deluxe edition dubbed The Manifestation, which added on 10 additional cuts and assists from Hotboii and Fivio Foreign.

Be sure to press play on Toosii’s brand new Boys Don’t Cry live performance down below.