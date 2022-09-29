Photo: Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  /  09.29.2022

Earlier this month, Toosii treated fans with loose tracks like  “Lonely” and “Heartaches.” Today (Sept. 29), he makes his swift return to drop off “Last Song,” a brand new offering that sees him opening up like never before, touching on topics like depression and self-doubt. On the song, Toosii gets real about the pain and struggles he has been experiencing lately over a slow piano instrumental:

Yeah, you can look in my eyes and see I’m hurtin’, walked a thousand miles with no purpose/ Devil under my feet like, head home, well my fans this might just be my last song/ I know that I’m dead wrong, but I know that you’ll love me when I’ll be gone/ I’ve been battlin’ depression for a while now, keep a smile on my face, know my fans be so damn proud/ Tour in November, how I’m supposed to see the fans now? Everybody look like I’m the man, how?/ Shed a tear singin’, just thinkin’ ’bout when I signed, never thought that a song would makе me cry

Last year, Toosii released his Thank You for Believing mixtape, a 13-song body of work that saw appearances from Latto, Key Glock, and DaBaby. Soon afterwards, Toosii circled back with a deluxe edition of Thank You for Believing dubbed The Manifestation, which added on 10 additional cuts with assists from Hotboii and Fivio Foreign.

He also joined fellow rap peers like Pooh Shiesty, Blxst, 42 Dugg, Coi Leray, Morray, and others as a member of 2021’s XXL Freshman class. Finally, to top off his busy year, he dropped off his short and sweet Pretty Girls Love Toosii EP.

Be sure to press play on Toosii’s brand new “Last Song” track down below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Singles
Toosii

Trending
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
MetaMoney

Research is key in the metaverse | 'MetaMoney'

On this episode of “MetaMoney,” host Stockz stresses how important it is to do your ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.15.2022
Social Justice

Doorcam catches salesman calling man N-word instead of "neighbor"

“Somebody ringing your doorbell then calling you a ‘n**ger’ is crazy, actually,” one person tweeted.
By Angel Saunders
  /  09.27.2022
News

Twitter is horrified after Rachel Dolezal's OnlyFans pictures leak

Her representative shared that the 44-year-old created the profile to show off her Savage X Fenty ...
By Oumou Fofana
  /  09.27.2022
View More