Earlier this month, Toosii treated fans with loose tracks like “Lonely” and “Heartaches.” Today (Sept. 29), he makes his swift return to drop off “Last Song,” a brand new offering that sees him opening up like never before, touching on topics like depression and self-doubt. On the song, Toosii gets real about the pain and struggles he has been experiencing lately over a slow piano instrumental:

Yeah, you can look in my eyes and see I’m hurtin’, walked a thousand miles with no purpose/ Devil under my feet like, head home, well my fans this might just be my last song/ I know that I’m dead wrong, but I know that you’ll love me when I’ll be gone/ I’ve been battlin’ depression for a while now, keep a smile on my face, know my fans be so damn proud/ Tour in November, how I’m supposed to see the fans now? Everybody look like I’m the man, how?/ Shed a tear singin’, just thinkin’ ’bout when I signed, never thought that a song would makе me cry

Last year, Toosii released his Thank You for Believing mixtape, a 13-song body of work that saw appearances from Latto, Key Glock, and DaBaby. Soon afterwards, Toosii circled back with a deluxe edition of Thank You for Believing dubbed The Manifestation, which added on 10 additional cuts with assists from Hotboii and Fivio Foreign.

He also joined fellow rap peers like Pooh Shiesty, Blxst, 42 Dugg, Coi Leray, Morray, and others as a member of 2021’s XXL Freshman class. Finally, to top off his busy year, he dropped off his short and sweet Pretty Girls Love Toosii EP.

Be sure to press play on Toosii’s brand new “Last Song” track down below.