Today (Sept. 23), Toosii makes his return with his brand new “Heartaches” single. Paired with the track is an official short film of the same name that takes fans through a tough discussion between a couple as they attempt to navigate some of their issues. On the new “Heartaches” track, Toosii delivers some emotional lyrics over some production by ADELSO:

Heartaches, they don’t discriminate, you done taken my heart, put it in a bitter place/ No sweet, no sorrow, here today, still here tomorrow (Yeah), say to be honest, my love language all the above/ I crave affection but communication whenever we f**k, see we talk better whenever I’m in between your thighs and you get me when I look inside them big brown eyes/ Say hey, baby, you drivin’ me crazy, I got heartaches, and my heart it been achin’ lately, say hey, baby, I want you to know, I don’t care about your past, even if you was a ho, uh

Earlier this month, Toosii shared his recent “Lonely” loose track co-produced by Bankroll Got It and Glone. Last year, he released his Thank You for Believing mixtape, a 13-song body of work that saw appearances from Latto, Key Glock, and DaBaby. Soon afterwards, Toosii circled back with a deluxe edition of Thank You for Believing dubbed The Manifestation, which added on ten additional cuts with assists from Hotboii and Fivio Foreign.

He also joined fellow rap peers like Pooh Shiesty, Blxst, 42 Dugg, Coi Leray, Morray, and others as a member of 2021’s XXL Freshman class. Finally, to top off his busy tear, he dropped off his short and sweet Pretty Girls Love Toosii EP.

Be sure to press play on Toosii’s brand new “Heartaches” single as well as the aforementioned short film down below.