This summer has seen Toosii keeping things very consistent with loose drops like “Love Me Easy,” “Secrets,” “Keeper,” and “Love Is…” Today, he adds more to that with “Lonely,” which sees production from Bankroll Got It and Glone. As the title suggests, Toosii can be heard on the song harmonizing about constantly being on the road and away from his special someone:

“‘Cause it could get lonely, lonely, lonely, lonely, lonely, I can’t spend, no time ’cause I’m on my grind, and it get lonely, lonely, lonely, lonely, lonely, you know right now that I’m out of state, call you when I’m on the way, you know I’m proud of you, I buy you Prada, baby, and not just so I could get inside of you, you rockin’ Tom Ford on your hair, rainin’, what you wеar?”

“Lonely” comes with a matching video that shows Toosii by himself in a lavish mansion somewhere in the hills. The rest of the clip keeps things simple and focused on the music, with the well-dressed Syracuse star performing his lines in different locations throughout the aforementioned residence.

2021 was a productive year for Toosii, to say the least. First, he released the mixtape Thank You for Believing, a 13-song body of work with collaborations alongside Latto, Key Glock, and DaBaby. Not long after, he would join fellow rap peers like 42 Dugg, Coi Leray, Blxst, Morray, and Pooh Shiesty as a member of that year’s XXL Freshman class. Determined to keep his momentum at a high level, Toosii kept things moving with a deluxe edition of Thank You for Believing dubbed The Manifestation. That project consisted of ten additional cuts with assists from Hotboii and Fivio Foreign. Before the year ended, fans received an EP from the “Love Cycle” rapper titled Pretty Girls Love Toosii. Press play on “Lonely” below.