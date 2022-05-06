Almost a year to the day, Toosii released his latest project Thank You For Believing, a 13-song offering with collaborations alongside Latto, DaBaby, and Key Glock. A couple of months later, fans would see a deluxe edition of Thank You For Believing (dubbed The Manifestation), which added on ten additional cuts and new assists from Hotboii and Fivio Foreign. Still not done with 2021, December then saw Pretty Girls Love Toosii, a three-song EP that included the Jacquees-assisted standout “Never Leave Her.”

Since then, we’ve seen Toosii keep his heart on his sleeve with the Valentine’s Day drop “Love Me Easy” — the Syracuse-to-Raleigh talent could also be heard on songs like 100K Track’s “No Love Too,” Lil GotIt‘s “Take Care,” Portion’s “Eastside,” Yungeen Ace’s “Dead Roses,” HXLLYWOOD’s “Don’t Matter,” and 3Breezy’s “Gangsta Wit It (Pt. 2).” Today (May 5), he returns with another heartfelt offering titled “Keeper,” which — much like “Love Me Easy” — sees Toosii pouring his heart out about his significant other, the soon-to-be-mother Samaria J. Davis:

“My baby, she don’t like nobody, I gotta keep her right beside me, say she could go wherever the wind blows, and I know I feel it still inside me, my baby, she don’t like nobody, I gotta keep her right beside me, say she could go wherever the wind blows, and I know I feel it still inside me, my baby, she don’t likе no one, no one, no one … hol’ up, I give her everything that she need, even diamonds and rings, I just wanna grow older…”

“Keeper” also sees a matching visual that beautifully matches the song’s subject matter by further showing Toosii‘s bond with his other half. In addition, viewers will also sees shots of other couples from all walks of life, further adding to the positive vibes of the song.

Check it all out below.