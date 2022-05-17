Currently, Toosii is said to be working on a new album for his fans to enjoy. Thus far, he’s delivered the singles “Love Me Easy” and “Keeper” — this week, he added to that with “Secrets,” a heartfelt offering that sees the Syracuse talent harmonizing about his hectic life, his relationships, and more:

“Lately, I been laid up, can’t cake up, put the Drac’ up, somewhere they won’t find it, and we don’t ever talk much on the phone when I’m on the road ’cause I’m always reminded, on where we could’ve been, I still’ll spin, I ain’t got friends, I was hopin’ you’ll still talk to me, ’cause I still want you to win, and my first Glock was a Gen’ 4, you know that’s my favorite Gen’, I’m still tryna better I, love you, but, I’m focused on the letter I…”

“Secrets” also comes with a matching visual courtesy of NoRatchetss, which almost feels like a vlog full of Toosii‘s recent moments. Viewers can catch Toosii in the midst of his travels, hitting different stages, politicking with the likes of fellow rap peer Fredo Bang, and delivering his lines in front of what looks like Philadelphia’s LOVE statue.

2021 was a busy year for Toosii. First, he liberated the well-received mixtape Thank You for Believing, a 13-song offering with contributions from Latto, Key Glock, and DaBaby. Shortly after, he would join the likes of 42 Dugg, Coi Leray, Blxst, Morray, and Pooh Shiesty as a member of that year’s XXL Freshman class. Not finished with promoting the aforementioned drop, he would then upgrade Thank You for Believing with a deluxe edition (titled The Manifestation) with 10 additional tracks and a couple of collaborations alongside Hotboii and Fivio Foreign. Finally, he’d close out 2021 with the three-song EP Pretty Girls Love Toosii.

Press play on “Secrets” below.