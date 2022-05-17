By Jon Powell
  /  05.17.2022

Currently, Toosii is said to be working on a new album for his fans to enjoy. Thus far, he’s delivered the singles “Love Me Easy” and “Keeper” — this week, he added to that with “Secrets,” a heartfelt offering that sees the Syracuse talent harmonizing about his hectic life, his relationships, and more:

“Lately, I been laid up, can’t cake up, put the Drac’ up, somewhere they won’t find it, and we don’t ever talk much on the phone when I’m on the road ’cause I’m always reminded, on where we could’ve been, I still’ll spin, I ain’t got friends, I was hopin’ you’ll still talk to me, ’cause I still want you to win, and my first Glock was a Gen’ 4, you know that’s my favorite Gen’, I’m still tryna better I, love you, but, I’m focused on the letter I…”

“Secrets” also comes with a matching visual courtesy of NoRatchetss, which almost feels like a vlog full of Toosii‘s recent moments. Viewers can catch Toosii in the midst of his travels, hitting different stages, politicking with the likes of fellow rap peer Fredo Bang, and delivering his lines in front of what looks like Philadelphia’s LOVE statue.

2021 was a busy year for Toosii. First, he liberated the well-received mixtape Thank You for Believing, a 13-song offering with contributions from Latto, Key Glock, and DaBaby. Shortly after, he would join the likes of 42 Dugg, Coi Leray, Blxst, Morray, and Pooh Shiesty as a member of that year’s XXL Freshman class. Not finished with promoting the aforementioned drop, he would then upgrade Thank You for Believing with a deluxe edition (titled The Manifestation) with 10 additional tracks and a couple of collaborations alongside Hotboii and Fivio Foreign. Finally, he’d close out 2021 with the three-song EP Pretty Girls Love Toosii.

Press play on “Secrets” below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Toosii knows he has a "Keeper" on latest single

By Jon Powell
  /  05.06.2022

Toosii shares his take on Muni Long's "Hrs and Hrs"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.08.2022
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Music Videos
Toosii

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Toosii knows he has a "Keeper" on latest single

By Jon Powell
  /  05.06.2022

Toosii shares his take on Muni Long's "Hrs and Hrs"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.08.2022
View More

Trending
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
Watch

Mary J. Blige x Pepsi’s “Strength of a Woman” festival recap (Part two)

Mary J. Blige and Pepsi joined forces on May 6 and 7 for the inaugural ...
By REVOLT
  /  05.10.2022
Watch

Mary J. Blige x Pepsi's "Strength of a Woman" festival recap (Part one)

Mary J. Blige and Pepsi joined forces on May 6 and 7 for the inaugural ...
By REVOLT
  /  05.09.2022
Watch

Mary J. Blige x Pepsi’s “Strength of a Woman” festival recap (Part five)

Mary J. Blige and Pepsi joined forces on May 6 and 7 for the inaugural ...
By REVOLT
  /  05.12.2022
View More