The past few months or so have seen Toosii blessing the masses with some dope cuts, including “Love Me Easy,” “Secrets,” and “Keeper.” Today, he keeps the momentum going with a new single titled “Love Is…,” a Dawson, Sammy, and Bossman-produced cut that borrows from Julia Michaels’ “Love Is Weird.” The track is an emotionally charged one, with Toosii reflecting on a lost love:

“Cryin’ to nobody else, I ain’t got nobody help, I feel like I’m by myself, freeze my heart, it’s gon melt, all the things that I been through, this’ probably the worst I felt, you don’t give a damn, I speak my peace and you just say, ‘Oh, well,’ yeah, stay on the other side of the fence, I don’t know, this was four years, ‘fore ya it’s me, it’s me, I been doin’ a lot for us to just make love, then, it’s like we break up, see, you like to take stuff, take my heart and put it on the train tracks, or, take a silver bullet and just aim it where my brain at…”

“Love Is…” also comes with a matching video courtesy of Noratchetss. The roughly four-minute clip matches the melancholy vibes of the song with shots of Toosii harmonizing alone while his former love interest lives her life elsewhere.

It’s been a couple of years since the release of Toosii‘s debut LP Poetic Pain, which contained 17 tracks and additional features from Lil Durk and Summer Walker. Since then, the XXL Freshman alum has continued to keep his fans fed with Thank You for Believing and its deluxe upgrade The Manifestation, complete with collaborations alongside Fivio Foreign, DaBaby, Hotboii, Latto, and Key Glock. Last December, he liberated the three-song EP Pretty Girls Love Toosii. Press play on Toosii’s “Love Is…” video below.