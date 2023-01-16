Last month, SZA unleashed her highly anticipated SOS album and “Snooze” quickly rose to popularity as a fan favorite. A fellow artist who took a liking to the song is Toosii, and over the weekend, he dropped off his very own remix of it. On the track, he puts his spin on the original instrumental co-created by Babyface, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Leon Thomas and BLK:

“Your ex told me like, ‘N***a you ain’t s**t,’ and ‘You so overrated, I know you f**kin’ with b**ches right now n***a,’ and god damn, I hate it/ Cry me a river, I could go buy me a river right now, ’cause you know, I’m havin’ my way/ I went to Texas without you, I had a black heart, I met a Houston girl there, and damn it, we f**ked/ She keep tellin’ me, that she in love with me, and that she f**ked me”

Toosii’s last project was 2022’s Boy’s Don’t Cry: Men Do, an 11-song body of work that served as the deluxe upgrade to October’s Boy’s Don’t Cry EP. Since its release, fans have been able to enjoy accompanying visuals for tracks like “Heartaches,” “Love Is” and “City Of Love.”

The platinum-certified artist spent the last few months out on the road with Rod Wave as the supporting act for his “Beautiful Mind Tour,” which also featured R&B songstress Mariah the Scientist as an opener. Prior to that, Toosii released his Thank You For Believing mixtape, a 13-song album that saw appearances from Latto, Key Glock and DaBaby. Soon afterward, he returned with the official deluxe edition dubbed The Manifestation, which included 10 additional cuts and assists from Hotboii and Fivio Foreign.

