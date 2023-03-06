Back in February, Toosii revealed “Favorite Song,” a heartfelt offering dedicated to showing affection out loud. Over the weekend, the 23-year-old artist enhanced the release by treating fans with a brand new live rendition of the song. Dubbed as a “Midnight Session,” the performance takes place in an intimate studio with a live band. On the track, Toosii croons about all the ways his love interest catches his attention:

“I’m on the stage right now, singin’ your favorite song, look in the crowd, and you’re nowhere to be found as they sing along/ Look in the crowd, and you’re nowhere to be found as they sing along, I say, ’You look good without no makeup, no lashes, even better when you wake up’/ I see the look on your face, I see you’re hidin’ the hate, I see you’re lookin’ for someone to scoop you right off of your feet”

“‘Favorite Song’ is about touching every dynamic of what a woman expects from a man,” the “Love Is…” singer explained via press release. “It’s a heart-throbbing, real life, and motivational record. But yet a distinct song that is bound to be your favorite song.”

Toosii’s most recent project was last November’s Boys Don’t Cry: Men Do. Since then, he has stayed connected with fans by sharing loose drops like “Magic Stick” and his remix of “Snooze” by SZA. The platinum-certified artist closed out 2022 with Rod Wave as the supporting act for his “Beautiful Mind Tour,” which also featured R&B songstress Mariah the Scientist as an opener. Prior to that, Toosii released his Thank You For Believing project, a 13-song album that saw appearances from Latto, Key Glock and DaBaby.

Be sure to press play on Toosii’s brand new acoustic performance of his“Favorite Song” single down below.