Yesterday (April 18), Toosii made his late night television debut and performed his hit single “Favorite Song” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” He went all out with the stage design, decking out the entire floor with roses and candles. On the song, the New York-born singer croons about all the ways his love interest catches his attention:

“I’m on the stage right now, singin’ your favorite song, look in the crowd, and you’re nowhere to be found as they sing along/ Look in the crowd, and you’re nowhere to be found as they sing along, I say, ‘You look good without no make-up, no lashes, even better when you wake up’/ I see the look on your face, I see you’re hidin’ the hate, I see you’re lookin’ for someone to scoop you right off of your feet”

Fans in the artist’s Instagram comments were quick to shower him with supportive messages about the milestone performance. “Y’all remember the car freestyles? The headwrap? I feel like a proud mama,” one user wrote.

“Finally getting the recognition he deserves,” wrote another.

Toosii’s most recent project was November 2022’s Boys Don’t Cry: Men Do. Since then, he has stayed connected with fans by sharing loose drops like “Magic Stick” and his remix of “Snooze” by SZA. The platinum-certified artist closed out 2022 with Rod Wave as the supporting act for his “Beautiful Mind Tour,” which also featured R&B songstress Mariah the Scientist as an opener. Prior to that, the “Love Is…” singer released his Thank You For Believing project, a 13-song album that saw appearances from Latto, Key Glock and DaBaby.

Be sure to press play on Toosii’s brand new performance of “Favorite Song” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” down below.