Photo: NBC / Contributor via Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  /  04.19.2023

Yesterday (April 18), Toosii made his late night television debut and performed his hit single “Favorite Song” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” He went all out with the stage design, decking out the entire floor with roses and candles. On the song, the New York-born singer croons about all the ways his love interest catches his attention:

“I’m on the stage right now, singin’ your favorite song, look in the crowd, and you’re nowhere to be found as they sing along/ Look in the crowd, and you’re nowhere to be found as they sing along, I say, ‘You look good without no make-up, no lashes, even better when you wake up’/ I see the look on your face, I see you’re hidin’ the hate, I see you’re lookin’ for someone to scoop you right off of your feet”

Fans in the artist’s Instagram comments were quick to shower him with supportive messages about the milestone performance. “Y’all remember the car freestyles? The headwrap? I feel like a proud mama,” one user wrote.

“Finally getting the recognition he deserves,” wrote another.

Toosii’s most recent project was November 2022’s Boys Don’t Cry: Men Do. Since then, he has stayed connected with fans by sharing loose drops like “Magic Stick” and his remix of “Snooze” by SZA. The platinum-certified artist closed out 2022 with Rod Wave as the supporting act for his “Beautiful Mind Tour,” which also featured R&B songstress Mariah the Scientist as an opener. Prior to that, the “Love Is…” singer released his Thank You For Believing project, a 13-song album that saw appearances from Latto, Key Glock and DaBaby.

Be sure to press play on Toosii’s brand new performance of “Favorite Song” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Teyana Taylor gets candid about how her real-life experiences helped morph her 'A Thousand and One' character

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.19.2023

Erykah Badu announces "Unfollow Me Tour" with Yasiin Bey

By Regina Cho
  /  04.19.2023

Dinner Party unveils new album 'Enigmatic Society'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.19.2023

Alicia Keys officially announces "KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR" dates

By Regina Cho
  /  04.18.2023

Tour Tales | SiR was overwhelmed by the crowd's reaction at Dreamville Festival

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  04.18.2023

Yung Bleu unveils latest visual for "Casamigos Nights"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.17.2023

Frank Ocean hints at new album during 2023 Coachella set

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.17.2023

Shenseea returns with new visual for "Curious"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.17.2023

21 Savage flexes his vocal range while adding bass to Usher's "My Boo"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.16.2023

Jamie Foxx undergoing testing in Atlanta where he remains hospitalized after experiencing a medical emergency

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.16.2023

Sean "Diddy" Combs blazes Coachella stage with Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, and 21 Savage

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.15.2023

Tina Turner gives Angela Bassett her flowers in touching 'TIME100' tribute

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.14.2023

NBA YoungBoy recruits Mariah the Scientist for "Rear View"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023

Doja Cat's rap skills get approved by Twitter after slaying her verse on SZA's "Kill Bill (Remix)"

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.14.2023

Jorja Smith returns with new "Try Me" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.14.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Performances
R&B
Toosii

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Teyana Taylor gets candid about how her real-life experiences helped morph her 'A Thousand and One' character

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.19.2023

Erykah Badu announces "Unfollow Me Tour" with Yasiin Bey

By Regina Cho
  /  04.19.2023

Dinner Party unveils new album 'Enigmatic Society'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.19.2023

Alicia Keys officially announces "KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR" dates

By Regina Cho
  /  04.18.2023

Tour Tales | SiR was overwhelmed by the crowd's reaction at Dreamville Festival

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  04.18.2023

Yung Bleu unveils latest visual for "Casamigos Nights"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.17.2023

Frank Ocean hints at new album during 2023 Coachella set

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.17.2023

Shenseea returns with new visual for "Curious"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.17.2023

21 Savage flexes his vocal range while adding bass to Usher's "My Boo"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.16.2023

Jamie Foxx undergoing testing in Atlanta where he remains hospitalized after experiencing a medical emergency

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.16.2023

Sean "Diddy" Combs blazes Coachella stage with Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, and 21 Savage

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.15.2023

Tina Turner gives Angela Bassett her flowers in touching 'TIME100' tribute

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.14.2023

NBA YoungBoy recruits Mariah the Scientist for "Rear View"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023

Doja Cat's rap skills get approved by Twitter after slaying her verse on SZA's "Kill Bill (Remix)"

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.14.2023

Jorja Smith returns with new "Try Me" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.14.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Skye Townsend and the ascent of Black lady comedians

In this “REVOLT Black News Weekly” segment, Skye Townsend and Gabrielle Dennis discuss the upcoming ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.14.2023
View More