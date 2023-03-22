Photo: Screenshot from Toosii’s “Favorite Song” video
By Regina Cho
  /  03.22.2023

Back in February, Toosii dropped off his latest single, “Favorite Song,” and it quickly rose to become a fan-favorite. Since then, he has enhanced the release with an acoustic rendition as well as an impromptu collab video shoot on Rodeo Drive. Today (March 22), the New York-born singer finally unleashes the official music video for the track. The new clip is directed by Damien Sandoval and takes inspiration from the song’s lyrics about love:

“You want somebody to come bring you flowers, someone to talk to for hours/ Wash your back while y’all sit in the shower (Yeah), someone to tell you you’re beautiful, someone to tell you and mean it/ Someone to tell you, ‘I love you’ everyday and don’t got a reason, talkin’ ’bout someone to bring you peace (Uh)/ Someone to help you sleep (Yeah), someone to pick you up when you’re feelin’ down, feelin’ lonely/ Need somebody who can make it better”

The video opens up with a scene of the “Love Is” singer alone on stage performing his song. Throughout the offering, fans witness a story line with him and his girl trying to figure life out together and make ends meet.

Toosii’s most recent project was November 2022’s Boys Don’t Cry: Men Do. Since then, he has stayed connected with fans by sharing loose drops like “Magic Stick” and his remix of “Snooze” by SZA. The platinum-certified artist closed out 2022 with Rod Wave as the supporting act for his “Beautiful Mind Tour,” which also featured R&B songstress Mariah the Scientist as an opener. Prior to that, Toosii released his Thank You For Believing project, a 13-song album that saw appearances from Latto, Key Glock and DaBaby.

Be sure to press play on Toosii’s brand new music video for “Favorite Song” down below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Music Videos
R&B
Toosii
