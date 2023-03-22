Back in February, Toosii dropped off his latest single, “Favorite Song,” and it quickly rose to become a fan-favorite. Since then, he has enhanced the release with an acoustic rendition as well as an impromptu collab video shoot on Rodeo Drive. Today (March 22), the New York-born singer finally unleashes the official music video for the track. The new clip is directed by Damien Sandoval and takes inspiration from the song’s lyrics about love:

“You want somebody to come bring you flowers, someone to talk to for hours/ Wash your back while y’all sit in the shower (Yeah), someone to tell you you’re beautiful, someone to tell you and mean it/ Someone to tell you, ‘I love you’ everyday and don’t got a reason, talkin’ ’bout someone to bring you peace (Uh)/ Someone to help you sleep (Yeah), someone to pick you up when you’re feelin’ down, feelin’ lonely/ Need somebody who can make it better”

The video opens up with a scene of the “Love Is” singer alone on stage performing his song. Throughout the offering, fans witness a story line with him and his girl trying to figure life out together and make ends meet.

Toosii’s most recent project was November 2022’s Boys Don’t Cry: Men Do. Since then, he has stayed connected with fans by sharing loose drops like “Magic Stick” and his remix of “Snooze” by SZA. The platinum-certified artist closed out 2022 with Rod Wave as the supporting act for his “Beautiful Mind Tour,” which also featured R&B songstress Mariah the Scientist as an opener. Prior to that, Toosii released his Thank You For Believing project, a 13-song album that saw appearances from Latto, Key Glock and DaBaby.

Be sure to press play on Toosii’s brand new music video for “Favorite Song” down below.