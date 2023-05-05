Photo: Cover art for Toosii’s “Favorite Song (Remix)” track
By Regina Cho
  /  05.05.2023

On June 2, Toosii is officially set to reveal his forthcoming NAUJOUR album. On the heels of making his late night television debut on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” earlier this month, the singer returns today (May 5) with a special upgrade to his hit single “Favorite Song.” Khalid has joined him for the track’s official remix, where he added a brand new verse to the popular love song:

“You don’t got no one to trust, blame it on your past one/ You don’t got no one to love, blame it on your last one/ Yeah, you the hardest in LA, you know, now you’re right back where you started, and it hit me the most/ ‘Cause I care for you and that’s how it goes, and I’m there for you like nobody knows/ Since the day I met you, I told you that I won’t turn back, I’m locked in forever and, baby, I promise that”

“I’m excited to have Khalid join me on this track,” said Toosii via press release. “He has such a dope and unique voice, and I think it really takes an already amazing song to the next level. I’ve been wanting to collab with him on the right track for a while, and I think we picked the perfect one.”

The “Love Is…” singer’s most recent project was November 2022’s Boys Don’t Cry: Men Do. Since then, he has stayed connected with fans by sharing loose drops like “Magic Stick” and his remix of “Snooze” by SZA. The platinum-certified artist closed out 2022 with Rod Wave as the supporting act for his “Beautiful Mind Tour,” which also featured R&B songstress Mariah the Scientist as an opener. Prior to that, he released his Thank You For Believing project, a 13-song album that saw appearances from Latto, Key Glock and DaBaby.

Be sure to press play on Toosii’s brand new “Favorite Song (Remix)” featuring Khalid down below.

