Photo: Screenshot from Bree Runway’s “Be The One” video
By Regina Cho
  /  04.24.2023

Bree Runway returned over the weekend with her latest captivating music video, “Be The One,” and this time, she recruited fellow hitmaker and friend Khalid to help her get it done. Shot in Los Angeles by Zachary Bailey, the vibrant clip uses stunning backdrops of the desert, mountains, and sea. On the song, the two singers go back and forth about their honest search for love:

“No, I can’t slip away in the night, maybe someday, you’d meet me in the deep end/ Hear the voices in my head decide and you know, I just needed a reason/ Should I lay down and die without you by my side? Can you hear me cry (Yeah, yeah)/ All the things you’ve said, and then you tell me that I can’t get away from the pain when it’s starin’ in my face/ I can see the tears in your eyes when you look in mine, told you for the last time, you should be the one for me”

“This collaboration is special to me for more than one reason,” the London songstress said via press release. “I’m obsessed with this song. Our voices marry together perfectly. It magically came together from a hangout in the studio. I love Khalid for his light and his incredible character. I’m really proud to call him a friend and now musical collaborator. This release will be major, very excited for the world to hear!”

Runway’s most recent project was December 2022’s WOAH, WHAT A BLUR!, a five-song collection with a sole assist from Stormzy. Prior to that, she unveiled 2000AND4EVA in 2020, an EMI-backed release that saw additional assists from Yung Baby Tate, Maliibu Mitch, Rico Nasty, and the legendary Missy Elliott.

Be sure to press play on Bree Runway’s brand new “Be The One” music video down below.

